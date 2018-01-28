Zookeeper's Wife

This film tells the true story of how Jan & Antonina Zabinski, the stewards of the Warsaw Zoo in 1939, rescued hundreds of Jews from the Warsaw Ghetto while putting themselves at great risk. UWM Professor of History and author, Dr. Neal Pease, has dedicated much of his career to research on the role of the Catholic Church in Polish history. Dr. Pease will present an introduction to the film and will conduct a talk back following the showing. Admission is free. Please RSVP by January 24 to Bonnie Shafrin, Director of The Lux Center at bshafrin@shsst.edu or call

(414) 529-6966