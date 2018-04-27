When you combine an after-hours event with animals, food, crafts and dancing, you get an evening so fantastic, it’s Zootastic. Zootastic, sponsored by Grow Hope @ SaintA, is an annual family-friendly fundraiser for the Zoological Society. This year’s theme is focused on animal health. Families will have the chance to explore the Animal Health Center where all of our animals receive the best care. See examples of animal X-rays and learn more about what it takes to make sure they stay healthy. Zookeepers will also be giving talks inside the animal buildings including the birds, apes and primates, and big cats. You’ll find crafts and other fun things to do around the Zoo. Dinner and dessert are included along with a keepsake photo of the family. Zootastic is a great opportunity to see Zoo in a new light while helping the Zoological Society.

You must pre-register for the event. For more information go to ZooSociety.org/Events/Zootastic.

Tickets: Zoo Pass members: $15 per individual child (12 and under), $30 ages 13+, discounts available for a family of four. Non-members: $20 per child, $35 ages 13+. Your fee, less $10 per person, is tax-deductible.