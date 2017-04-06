Event time: 5-9pm

The Milwaukee County Zoo is a place you experience with all five of your senses. That’s the theme at this year’s Zootastic, a special family night at the Zoo on April 28 that raises money for the Zoological Society of Milwaukee. You’ll SEE animals around the zoo and HEAR zookeepers and volunteers answer your questions. TOUCH animal items such as a pelt or training ball and maybe even a critter or two. The SMELL of dinner will draw you to the Peck Welcome Center to TASTE food from Noodles & Company, Fresh Thyme Farmers Market and Cedar Crest Ice Cream. You can even sample cheese curds from Clock Shadow Creamery, which uses milk from the Zoo’s dairy cows. Throughout the night, you’ll HEAR the kid-friendly grooves of DJ Tim Sledge calling you to the dance floor. You’ll even get a keepsake photo so you can SEE and remember all of the fun you had for years to come. Zootastic is sponsored by Grow Hope @ SaintA with supporting sponsorship from Bridgewood Advisors.

What: Zootastic, a Zoological Society of Milwaukee fundraiser sponsored by Grow Hope @ SaintA

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, April 28

Where: Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Rd., Milwaukee

Tickets: Zoo Pass members: $75 per family of four, $15 per individual child (12 and under), $25 ages 13+. Non-members: $80 per family of four, $20 per child, $30 ages 13+. Your fee, less $10 per person, is tax-deductible.

Details: This Zoological Society family evening at the Milwaukee County Zoo features insider animal talks, kid-friendly activities and food, a dance party, a family photo station and a silent auction.

More information and to register: Visit zoosociety.org/Zootastic or call 414-258-2333.