Explore the Third Ward through an adult scavenger hunt April 20

On April 20, Milwaukee residents and visitors will have the opportunity to see all the Third Ward has to offer, win prizes and enjoy time with fellow community members during a borough-wide scavenger hunt, Explore the Ward.

TerraSol Dispensary is hosting the hunt from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. in an effort to allow participants a chance to explore, shop and discover the Third Ward District.

“Upon moving into the Historic Third Ward, we have discovered so many wonderful businesses as well as the genuine people behind them—this drove us to want to host an event that would not only bring new faces to TerraSol, but also to experience the excitement and the artistic nature that makes the Ward unforgettable,” said a spokesperson from TerraSol.

During the hunt, each participant will receive a list of items and the businesses they can be found in. Hunters will then have to proceed to those locations and take a selfie with the items. Bonus points will be given to those who take the time to eat at one of the many restaurants, pubs, or coffee shops included in the hunt.

The entire event is timed, with a variety of ways for participants to win prizes. A news release states prizes include cash, gift certificates, free items and more. There will be coffee, water, and snacks available from 10-11 a.m. at TerraSol.

To learn more about the event, visit terrasoldispensary.com/events/explore-the-ward-2024.