Angry Birds 3D, The Nice Guys & More: Film Clips

Angry Birds 3D PG

The popular Finnish game becomes a movie that explains how the Angry Birds become so angry and came to hate the green piggies. Living with his flightless flock on an idyllic tropical island, Red (Jason Sudeikis) is unable to control his temper. Largely ignored by his flock mates, Red is sentenced to anger management therapy. That is until a marauding band of green piggies pretend they “come in peace,” in order to steal the flock’s eggs. Suddenly, Red’s anger is useful for inspiring the flummoxed birds to get mad and fight back. Puns abound, and while the film may be a bit abrasive for adult viewers, it’s colorful and contains several “egg-cellent” sight gags. (Lisa Miller)

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising R

Their second baby on the way, Mac (Seth Rogen) and Kelly Radner (Rose Byrne) are ready to sell their city home and head for the burbs. Their plan is foiled when an unofficial sorority moves into the defunct frat house next door—its inhabitants led by party hound Shelby (Chloë Moretz). Though retreading familiar ground from the original, this Neighbors sequel stealthily takes on gender politics, and the identity crisis often besetting young married college grads. Meanwhile, Zac Efron returns as the Radners’ ex frat neighbor, pledging to help the couple prevail over their sorority neighbors. (L.M.)

The Nice Guys R

Satirizing mid-1970s decadence, The Nice Guys could be an updated “Rockford Files.” Ryan Gosling appears as Holland March, a daft private investigator. In order to find a missing young woman, Holland teams with Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe), the doughy enforcer previously sent to break March’s wrist. Their investigation spins through a pornographic movie underworld tied to powerful auto-manufacturers. The duo confronts a series of difficult situations, each more gruesome than the last. The product of writer-director Shane Black, this film shoehorns references from the period into its violent segments, while showcasing the considerable comedic skills of its stars. (L.M.)

Paddling Film Festival

Grab your paddle and life vest, and get ready for the 11th Annual Reel Paddling Film Festival. This international film tour showcases the world’s best kayaking, canoeing and whitewater rafting films, as well as environmental and fishing documentaries. By purchasing a ticket in advanced, or at the door, audiences will receive free digital subscriptions to Rapid , Adventure Kayak , Canoeroots and Kayak Angler magazines, with a portion of the proceeds going to Milwaukee Riverkeeper. (Jake Culhane)

6:30 p.m., Saturday, May 21 at Clear Water Outdoor, 250 N. Water St. Admission is $20 in advance or $25 at the door. For more information, visit clearwateroutdoor.com.

Welcome to Happiness Not Rated

Milwaukee musician Bay Dariz moved to LA in the ’00s and became an indie movie producer. His first feature film, director Oliver Thompson’s Welcome to Happiness , has already won a shelf of awards on the film festival circuit. Featuring a solid cast led by Kyle Gallner and Olivia Thirlby, the intriguing comedy (with dramatic undertones) concerns a protagonist who thinks he’s found a time travel portal in his apartment. Is he nuts or has he found a way to redeem the mistakes of the past? (David Luhrssen)

7 p.m., Friday, May 20, Times Cinema. Dariz and Thompson will be on hand for a Q&A.