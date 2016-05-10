The Darkness and Money Monster: Film Clips

The Darkness PG-13

You know those signs stating large fines for taking anything from a national park? Well, after one kid helps himself to the “Grand Canyon rock,” we find out firsthand why that rule exists. An evil spirit lurks within the rock and quickly possesses the boy. Black handprints mysteriously appear on the walls of the family home, not to mention the black blood oozing from the kid’s mouth. Mom and dad (Radha Mitchell and Kevin Bacon) can’t even ground him. Directed by Greg McLean (of the frightening Wolf Creek ), this account claims to be based on a true story, meaning that at least one person got out alive. Personally, I would have returned the rock and paid the dang fine.

Money Monster R

George Clooney stars as Lee Gates, a character based on Jim Kramer of CNBC’s “Mad Money.” After Gates hawks a stock that subsequently tanks, angry investor Kyle Budwell (Jack O’Connell) forces Gates into a suicide vest that will detonate unless Gates (while live on the air) finds out why the stock went south. Looking on in horror while calmly ordering around the show’s frightened crew is Gates’ producer-girlfriend, Patty Fenn (Julia Roberts). The film, directed by Jodie Foster, takes the one-percenters to task in every possible way. Hell hath no fury like an investor scorned.