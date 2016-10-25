Film Clips 10.27

Inferno PG-13

Tom Hanks portrays Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon in the third film adapted from the Dan Brown series of novels. This time, Langdon awakens in a hospital with no memory of recent events, but it isn’t long before he learns that only he can prevent a terrible plague from being unleashed. To save mankind, Langdon must solve a demonic riddle. Clues can be found in Florence and Venice, Italy, where Langdon is pulled into a landscape of classic art, secret passageways and futuristic science—all linked to Dante Alighieri’s The Divine Comedy . Once again directed by Ron Howard, this adaptation is slavishly faithful to its source, brimming with stunning visuals and incoherent plot lines. (Lisa Miller)

A Letter to Three Wives Not Rated

Gracious upper-middle-class homes provide the stage for refined cattiness along with romantic and social anxiety in this sophisticated 1949 comedy by director Joseph L. Mankiewicz ( All About Eve ). The Oscar winner touched everything from the advertising industry’s assault on the intellect to the class-crossing lure of lust and money. Ann Sothern, Linda Darnell and Jeanne Crain play the wives, with fine supporting performances from Thelma Ritter and (the then little-known) Kirk Douglas. (David Luhrssen)

7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, Charles Allis Art Museum

Here, There & Everywhere Not Rated

Warren Miller Entertainment has produced innovative action sports cinematography since 1949. The 67th installment to their feature film library now comes to Milwaukee. Here, There & Everywhere is a film that follows several gifted skiers and snowboarders as they set out to look for new terrain and new adventure. These world-famous athletes travel everywhere from across the U.S. and Canadian Rockies to Greenland and the Swiss Alps. Showcasing progressive snowsports, pushing boundaries and testing the athletes’ talents, this film presents snowsports from all angles. If there is any way to get excited about the upcoming winter season, it’s by seeing Here, There & Everywhere . (Angelika Villafuerte)

8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, Pabst Theater