Film Clips 10.5

The Birth of a Nation R

Writer-Director Nate Parker titled his film The Birth of a Nation in rebuke of the earlier movie by the same name—the latter being a story of the post-Civil War South depicting blacks as subhuman and the Ku Klux Klan as saviors. Parker’s Birth is another story altogether, set pre-Civil War and concerning the 1831 slave revolt led by Nat Turner. Parker cast himself in the role of Nat Turner and composed a scenario dramatically plausible. Some of the film’s most powerful and heart-rending scenes concern the trauma of slaves, especially women utterly at the mercy of the men who regarded them as less than human. (David Luhrssen)

For David Luhrssen’s full review, go here.

The Girl on the Train R

Thirty-two-year-old alcoholic Rachel (Emily Blunt) still pines for her cheating ex-husband Tom (Justin Theroux), who resides in their old home with current wife Anna (Rebecca Ferguson)—a house Emily passes on her daily commuter train. Lonely, Emily becomes obsessed with Tom’s neighbors Megan and Scott (Haley Bennett and Luke Evans), whom she imagines to be the perfect, happily married couple. Following a blackout night of drinking, Emily awakens bruised and cut to learn Megan is missing. After partially recovering her memory, Emily believes that, from her train, she witnessed a man hurting Megan. Emily recklessly inserts herself into the case, turning herself into the prime suspect. A psychological thriller penned by British author Paula Hawkins, this adaptation of the monster bestseller hopes to attract an audience on par with that for Gone, Baby Gone . (Lisa Miller)

Movie Collectable Show

Milwaukee’s genial movie historian Dale Kuntz, the man behind the Charles Allis Art Museum’s film series, is hosting his annual fall movie memorabilia show. Twenty dealers from across the Midwest will be on hand to sell cinema collectibles, including posters, books, stills, autographs, DVDs and more, with new and used, contemporary and classic items on sale. It’s one of the only events of its kind in the area. (Morton Shlabotnik)

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9 at Burnham Bowl Hall, 6016 W. Burnham St. Admission is $3.

National Parks Adventure NR

Narrated by Robert Redford, this stunningly filmed IMAX feature takes you to several of our nation’s most breathtaking scenes. It follows a mountaineer, adventure photographer and artist as they climb, hike and bike their way through such glorious venues as Yellowstone, Glacier National Park, Yosemite, Devil’s Tower, the Redwood Forest and the Everglades. The vistas are crystal clear and the sound immersive—an eruption of Old Faithful reminded me of the thrilling tremble of Sensurround. National Parks Adventure also presciently addresses Native American culture and our conservation obligations. (John Jahn)

Through March 2 at the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Humphrey Dome Theater.

Passport to the Universe NR

This full-on CGI science documentary is precisely what the creators of IMAX film technology dreamt of. It fairly immerses the viewer in the cosmos and brings planets, stars and entire galaxies up close and personal. As innumerable stars pass by, it’s as if you were looking out of the front window of an intergalactic spacecraft. The film has added gravitas thanks to narration by Tom Hanks and its many thoughtful references to Carl Sagan’s Cosmos . Alas, it all whips past in just under 30 minutes, just as you’re settling in for a long voyage. (John Jahn)

Through Dec. 15 at the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Humphrey Dome Theater.