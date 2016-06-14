Film Clips 6.16

20 Years of Movie Time

For the past 20 years, Milwaukee film buff Dale Kuntz has screened movies the old-school way, with reels of 16-millimeter film on a projector, at the Charles Allis Art Museum. A fountain of anecdote, Kuntz enlivens the museum’s Movie Time series with stories about the stars and the movies they played in. Marking his 20th anniversary at the Allis is a Saturday, June 18 fundraiser for Movie Time with hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, a talk by Kuntz and a screening of Alexander’s Ragtime Band (1938). Tickets are $20 for museum members or $25 for the public and include a card for one free drink. (David Luhrssen)

Central Intelligence PG-13

After reconnecting with his high school friend on Facebook, brawny CIA agent Bob Stone (Dwayne Johnson) recruits risk-averse accountant Calvin Joyner (Kevin Hart) to help figure out who’s trying to sell U.S. military secrets. While Bob’s no stranger to perilous situations, Calvin objects constantly and loudly while the unlikely duo are attacked by would-be assassins. Whether or not this comedy-actioner works depends on the leads’ chemistry—and the script, which appears shopworn. Let’s hope it lives up to its tag line: “Saving the world takes a little Hart and a big Johnson.” (Lisa Miller)

Finding Dory PG

This Finding Nemo sequel arrives 13 years after its predecessor’s release. Ellen DeGeneres returns as the voice of forgetful Pacific regal blue tang, Dory, living happily with her friends Marlin (Albert Brooks) and Nemo (Hayden Rolence), until she remembers the parents who may be looking for her. To help her remember, Dory and her friends head for a California rehabilitation aquarium where Dory befriends curmudgeonly octopus Hank (Ed O’Neill), a beluga whale with broken sonar (Ty Burrell) and a nearsighted whale shark (Kaitlin Olson). While Pixar’s remarkable visuals return, Nemo’s humor and original storytelling do not. That said, the film’s likeable characters make pleasant companions. (L.M.)