Film Clips 8.25.15

We Are Your Friends R

Cole (Zac Efron), 23, is an aspiring DJ looking to burst onto the Los Angeles Electronic Dance Music (EDM) scene. He finds his ticket to spinning tracks at parties and raves after impressing James (Jon Bentley), an older, established DJ willing to mentor the talented youth. At his first gigs, Cole does well, but his new career is threatened when he becomes romantically involved with James’ young and wild girlfriend, Sophie (Emily Ratajkowski). Not much plot here, leaving the film to rely on trendy music and the presumed charisma of Efron to carry these 100 minutes. Given the drug use that accompanies the dance party scene, the film might have taken a more interesting route, but co-writer/director Max Joseph would rather show us pretty faces doing pretty things in pretty places. (Lisa Miller)