Film Clips 9.1

Morgan (Anya Taylor-Joy) is a rapidly maturing human created using artificial DNA. After Morgan demonstrates a propensity toward violence, corporate troubleshooter Lee Weathers (Kate Mara) is called in to assess Morgan’s “viability as a product stream.” Weathers is astonished by Morgan’s capabilities, but becomes even more terrified by the liability Morgan presents. Equally astonishing is that no military advisors show up to assess Morgan’s potential as a super-soldier. In Morgan , directed by Ridley Scott’s son, Luke, familiar themes depict creators of a superior being caught off guard by their own creation.