Film Clips: April 20, 2023

Evil Dead Rise

(In Theaters April 21)

The latest “Evil Dead” installment reassures fans that the franchise has numerous possessions left to explore. Written and directed by Lee Cronin (while Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell executive produce), this chapter chills when a demon possesses a single mother of three. Tattoo artist Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) is trying to cope with abandonment by her husband when her Ellie’s younger sister Beth (Lily Sullivan) arrives with potentially life-altering news.

The action unfolds in the tumbledown Los Angeles tenement where Ellie and her kids live. During Beth’s visit, an earthquake reveals a copy of the Book of the Dead. Bound in human skin, its terrifying illustrations are inked in human blood, while this edition is accompanied by a vinyl record. Once the incantation is spoken, the demon is summoned, taking Ellie as its host. Beth tries to protect Ellie’s kids (Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols and Nell Fisher), but the tricky evil spirit is seemingly unstoppable. Rotten Tomatoes critics give a 95% fresh rating for the inventive storyline, imaginative gore and a collection of top-notch performances. (Lisa Miller)

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant

(In Theaters April 21)

This fictionalized two-hour story, co-written and directed by Guy Ritchie, explores the anger and frustration experienced by U.S. veterans of the war in Afghanistan. Having promised numerous Afghan recruits eventual relocation to the U.S., our servicemen are heartbroken when their Afghani colleagues are abandoned to a hostile Taliban. Jake Gyllenhaal portrays US Army Sergeant John Kinley, saved by Ahmed (Dar Salim), his heroic Afghani interpreter, from certain execution by the Taliban. When Kinley subsequently learns that Ahmed and his family are abandoned and hiding in Afghanistan, the sergeant determines he will get them out at any cost. Lacking U.S. support, Kinley penetrates Afghan territory where he runs his own operation. Supporting players include Jonny Lee Miller and Jason Wong, adding excellent performances to those by the leads. Ritchie’s determination to highlight a horrific wrong is anchored by tense action and credible gunfights. (Lisa Miller)

Let it Be Morning

(Cohen Media Blu-ray)

Working from Sayed Kushua’s novel, Israeli director Eran Kolirin takes an empathetic look at Palestinians under his country’s occupation. The Palestinian protagonist, Sami, is an unhappy young professional working for an Israeli tech company in Jerusalem. He’s visiting his home village for his younger brother’s wedding and is eager to return to his job—and his mistress? For reasons undisclosed, Israeli forces close the border, cutting cell phones as well as electricity. He’s trapped in a place he’d like to leave behind.

With the extended family stuck together, tensions rise over political, generational and class differences. “There are no real men in this village,” Sami’s father fumes, recalling what for him were the glory days of the struggle. The pigeons kept in the family compound are the story’s visual metaphor. Their ability to fly is limited. (David Luhrssen)