Film Clips: April 16, 2026

× Expand © Cinerama Releasing Wilson Pickett in Soul to Soul (1971) Wilson Pickett in Soul to Soul (1971)

Soul to Soul

(MVD Blu-ray)

Soul to Soul opens with an explosive performance by Tina Turner, backed by a dancing chorus of Ikettes as the saturnine Ike watched in back from behind his guitar. Dennis Sanders’ 1971 production isn’t simply a concert documentary but a culture documentary, a travelog following an assorted cast of African American musicians performing in Africa, specifically Ghana, which achieved independence only 11 years earlier.

The concert given at an arena in the nation’s capital brought together Wilson Pickett (Southern soul), Les McCann (soul jazz), the Staple Singers (gospel soul), the Voices of East Harlem and even the Afro-Caribbean rock of Santana. The show grew from the era’s Afrocentric movement among African Americans, an effort to explore and connect with the ancestral homeland. The musicians walked the streets, tried the food, watched (and sometimes jumped into) the dance and drumming ceremonies they encountered, and returned home with a vivid sense of where their roots began. The Ghanian audience loved the concert. Even the cops smiled. (David Luhrssen)