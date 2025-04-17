Film Clips: April 17, 2025

× Expand Photo © Warner Bros. Michael B. Jordan in Sinners Michael B. Jordan in 'Sinners' directed by Ryan Coogler

Motorpsycho

(Severin Blu-ray)

One way to think about writer-director-producer Russ Meyer’s Motorpsycho (1965) is to recognize its amplification of Hollywood cliches. The women are curvaceous and scantily clad, triggering jazz the moment they move. The violence is biff-bang yet disturbing in its implications. Motorpsycho revolves around the rein of mayhem and rape perpetrated by a trio of bikers (on Hondas?). In 1965, bikers were perceived as a youthful menace to society, not elderly weekenders. Revenge for their depredations? You bet. The new Blu-ray is a 4K restoration with a black and white print clean as the first night it screened at the drive-in. (David Luhrssen)

Sinners

(In Theaters April 18)

Director Ryan Coogler wrote this screenplay. His story unfolds in the Jim Crow South where he introduces a half dozen characters in a dramatic set up that morphs into a terrifying horror. The director’s go-to actor, Michael B. Jordan, appears in dual roles as identical twin brothers Smoke and Stack. Having survived World War I’s trench warfare, they subsequently worked for Al Capone and are flush with cash. It’s 1932 when the brothers return home to Clarksdale, MS, where they open a juke joint. The opening night crowd is attracted to the music of popular black talents (portrayed by Miles Caton and Delroy Lindo). As the music and revelry reach a fever pitch, the brothers are distracted by old loves (played by Hailee Steinfeld and Wunmi Mosaku), and barely notice that a group of white vampires is attempting to get invited inside. Dramatic tension yields to suspense—cue bloodletting. Arguments ensue regarding freedom, the devil and the advantages offered by an unholy immortality. It’s all in there, and somehow it works. (Lisa Miller)

The Ugly Stepsister

(In Theaters April 18)

Norwegian director Emilie Blichfeldt examines our impossible beauty standards in this version of Cinderella. Elvira (Lea Myren) is the stepsister on a quest to win the prince’s affections at the palace ball. Helped by her mother Rebekka (Ane Dahl Torp), Elvira undergoes grotesque surgeries and treatments in her efforts to become a stand -ut beauty. The Cinderella character, named Agnes here, is played by beautiful Thea Sofie Loch Næss, and she’s a mean girl who does exactly as she likes. Prince Julian (Isac Calmroth) writes purple poetry that Elvira mistakes for romantic musings. The film depicts the gruesome act of being physically altered in the pursuit of achieving perfection. While it creates some sympathy for its female characters, finding anyone to like is an ugly undertaking. (Lisa Miller)

The Wedding Banquet

(In Theaters April 18)

Director Andrew Ahn remakes and updates the 1993 film of the same name. Lee (Lily Gladstone) and Angela (Kelly Marie Tran) are a lesbian couple needing money for IVF treatments. Meanwhile, Chris (Bowen Yang) and Min (Han Gi-Chan) are in love, but Min’s wealthy Korean family will disown him if they learn he is gay. With Min’s student visa set to expire, he offers to pay for the women’s IVF treatments in return for marrying Angela. Trouble begins when Min’s grandmother (his de facto parent portrayed by Youn Yuh-Jung), insists upon coming to The States to meet her future daughter-in-law. Once here she also insists the couple have a traditional Korean wedding ceremony and banquet. Joan Chen appears as Angela’s Americanized mom. Naturally, whatever can go wrong, does, and in the funniest possible way. The result is a romantic comedy with 97% approval on Rotten Tomatoes. (Lisa Miller)