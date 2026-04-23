Film Clips: April 23, 2026

× Expand Image courtesy Tommy Simms Fuzzysurf Dont Go Overboard (2026) Film Still

Don’t Go Overboard

(Milwaukee Film Festival Short)

Remember when music videos were fun? When the medium brimmed with imagination? Milwaukee filmmaker/animator Tommy Simms recalls those days with the latest in his long-running collaboration with local band Fuzzysurf.

Simms’ video for the band’s gorgeous smart-pop number, “Don’t Go Overboard,” places bandmembers as live actors in an animated setting. They’re on a sea voyage, passing a lighthouse and dolphins flipping in the cartoon waves with flocks of seagulls overhead. Through the spyglass they spot pirate ships, mermaids entice them, and the crew dons vintage diving gear for a jaunt at the bottom of the sea. Somehow it all works to suggest the emotional narrative.

Past Simms-Fuzzysurf collaborations include a who-dun-it video for “Never Fell in Love” and a Japanese monster rampaging through Downtown Milwaukee in “Sucky.” “Don’t Go Overboard” will be screened 6:30 p.m. April 28 at the Oriental Theatre as part of the Milwaukee Film Festival’s Milwaukee Music Video Show. A talk-back afterward features Simms, bandmembers and set designer Ann Vollrath. (David Luhrssen)