Film Clips: April 30, 2026

× Expand Photo by Macall Polay/Macall Polay - © 2026 20th Century Studios Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway - Devil Wears Prada 2 Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada 2 (2026)

After the Rain: Putin’s Stolen Children Come Home

(IndixPix DVD)

Among the casualties of Vladimir Putin’s mal-conceived war against Ukraine were the children, thousands of Ukrainian children “deported” from occupied districts to orphanages in Russia. For this act, Putin was indicted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes (but who honors international law these days?).

The good news is that a fortunate few Ukrainian captives have been released, some of them able (along with family members) to retreat from the sirens and shelling at a recuperative retreat in Estonia. Director Sarah McCarthy’s documentary follows the children, toddlers to teens, around the retreat—a lovely rambling country house sheltered in a beautiful woods. The kids are given dogs to pet, ponies to ride, counseling, art therapy, breathing exercises—and confide some heartbreaking stories. After the Rain received favorable notice on the film festival circuit. (David Luhrssen)

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The Devil Wears Prada 2

(In Theaters May 2)

Director David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna profess they have always known that bringing back the cast of 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada was key to making a successful sequel. It took nearly 20 years before Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway (playing Miranda Priestly and Andy respectively) were willing and available, along with Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, who return as Emily, and Nigel.

The sequel finds Miranda struggling with the importance of monetizing Runway magazine’s online presence. Miranda needs to impress her one-time assistant Emily, now representing high-end advertisers. Andy, having become a well-known journalist, returns as a consultant, though she still suffers from her infamous lack of fashion savvy. Fortunately, Miranda’s secret weapon Nigel, remains onboard to properly dress, chastise and coach Andy for all occasions. Filled with witty dialog, great clothes, and scoring both Kenneth Branagh and Justin Theroux in supporting roles, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has taken its characters in both expected and unexpected directions. That’s all well and good, though, speaking as a magazine fancier, can’t they do something to bring magazines back into grocery stores? (Lisa Miller)