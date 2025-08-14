Film Clips: Aug. 14, 2025

× Expand Image © A24 Denzel Washington - Highest 2 Lowest (2025) Denzel Washington in Highest 2 Lowest (2025)

Highest 2 Lowest

(In Theaters Aug. 15)

Spike Lee remakes Akira Kurosawa’s masterful 1963 police procedural High and Low, itself a loose adaptation of Ed McBain’s novel King’s Ransom. Not only are the two films separated by 62 years, but also by Japanese versus Manhattan culture. Denzel Washington portrays celebrated music industry mogul David King, having expertly curated his image. Poised to make the largest business deal of his life, David receives a phone call from a kidnapper claiming to have David’s son Trey (Aubrey Joseph). The mogul must trade his entire fortune to free the lad. In a clever twist, it turns out that the kidnapper has mistaken another teen for Trey, leaving David to decide whether or not to risk it all to save another innocent boy. After agreeing to work with NYPD detectives, David is on his own when their efforts fall short. He relies on the street smarts of his right-hand man, who doubles as David’s chauffer (Jeffrey Wright). Other notable roles are played by Ilfenesh Hadera, A$AP Rocky and Dean Winters, each infusing something special into their characters. Lee’s film features twists of its own invention, along with thrilling chase scenes through New York City’s subways, tunnels and streets. The director, intimately familiar with the city’s geography, makes it mesmerizing. (Lisa Miller)

Nobody 2

(In Theaters Aug. 15)

Bob Odenkirk returns as former government assassin Hutch Mansell. In the first film, Hutch’s life as an ordinary family man was disrupted when he was forced to protect his family from a vengeful mafioso. Once again, Connie Nielsen portrays Hutch’s wife Becca and mother of their children. Four years after their true identities were exposed, Hutch and Becca take their kids Brady (Gage Munroe) and Sammy (Paisley Cadorath), for a restful, seaside vacation. However, their holiday turns into a battle for survival after Hutch confronts a crooked theme park owner (John Ortiz), who is entangled with a corrupt sheriff (Colin Hanks) and a ruthless crime lord (Sharon Stone). This film marks the English language debut of Indonesian director Timo Tjahjanto, known for helming disturbing horrors. Cue dark comedy and brutally violent action that made the original “Nobody” a success, and this R-rated sequel hits its marks. (Lisa Miller)

Poseidon

(Arrow Films 4K UltraHD Blu-ray)

The original Poseidon Adventure (1972) was one of many ‘70s “disaster films,” a genre that registered the tectonic unease of Vietnam, Nixon et. al. When Hollywood considered a remake, it turned to German director Wolfgang Petersen. He made an unexpected splash in art houses worldwide with Das Boot (1981), a superb film about a German submarine crew and one of the greatest World War II movies.

Petersen and screenwriter Mark Protosevich set up the engaging human stories aboard a doomed ocean liner in brisk strokes: the father-daughter conflict, the bustle below decks, the romance unravelling by cellphone, the good guys and the creeps. “Something’s off,” says the first officer on the bridge, just as the New Year’s countdown begins in the ballroom. Moments later, a wall of ocean slams onto the ship, turning it over and upside down. Many die. Will the survivors make it to the end of the movie? Unlike the 1972 thriller, Petersen’s 2006 remake employed computer imaging. The Blu-ray includes making-of mini-docs and other features. (David Luhrssen)