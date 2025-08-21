Film Clips: Aug. 21, 2025

× Expand Photo © Vertical Jude Law and Vanessa Kirby in Eden (2024) Jude Law and Vanessa Kirby in Eden (2024)

Eden

(In Theaters Aug. 22)

Director Ron Howard chose Eden because it was outside his wheelhouse. This true story is based on a group of Europeans from the 1920s who move to a remote island. The idea emerges because Dr. Friedrich Ritter (Jude Law) and his partner Dora Strauch (Vanessa Kirby), become disillusioned with bourgeoise society. On Floreana Island, Ritter doggedly types his philosophical manifesto. When parts of it are published, Ritter’s work attracts a family he does not welcome. They are Heinz (Daniel Brühl), his wife Margaret (Sydney Sweeney) and their son Harry. After positioning the new arrivals at a distant encampment, Ritter is once again assailed when a wealthy Baroness (Ana de Armas) reaches the island along with her lovers (Felix Kammerer and Toby Wallace). Like Ritter, the baroness is an arrogant know-it-all causing a rift that brings chaos to the island’s eight residents. Ritter hoped that going some place new would give his life new meaning, but as a wise man once observed, “No matter where you go, there you are.” (Lisa Miller)

Honey Don’t!

(In Theaters Aug. 22)

Director Ethan Coen and his wife, Tricia Cooke, cowrote “Honey Don’t!,” the second of a planned trilogy to feature lesbians leads. Margaret Qualley, who starred in their first installment, “Drive-Away Dolls,” returns in a different role. Here she’s a hard-boiled femme fatale who boldly states her lesbian preferences. Set in Bakersfield of the 1950s, Honey O’Donoghue looks into the murder of a young woman after the cops decide not to. Both Honey’s red lipstick and turquoise Chevrolet SS, attract propositions from a local cop (Charlie Day), who could help or impede Honey’s investigation if he chooses. Meanwhile, when Honey visits the police evidence room, she’s intrigued by its flirtatious keeper (Aubrey Plaza). With her puppy dog eyes, this cop looks emotionally available, but she’s as guarded as is Honey. Next, Honey visits the dead woman’s church where she encounters the handsome Reverend Drew (Chris Evans). She also meets troubled parishioners who persuade Honey to look closer. Qualley clicks and clacks her way through the film’s locations clad in high heels and girly dresses. It’s one of several performances that mine comedic gold from this thriller’s numerous set ups. (Lisa Miller)

Perpetrator

(Arrow Video Blu-ray)

Blood is the motif of this 2023 film: the blood of female victims, menstrual blood, nosebleeds. Director Jennifer Reeder shoots the story of Jonny, a girl turning 18. Money is short— she steals, her mother is MIA, her father suffers from strange debilitations and sends her to live with Aunt Hildie. Aunt is emotionally chilly and mysterious but holds a family secret, a supernatural legacy. With its prowling cameras, untrustworthy authority figures, mass shooting drills in school, danger around every corner and girls that go missing, Perpetrator is better described as an anxiety film than a horror movie. (David Luhrssen)

Relay

(In Theaters Aug. 22)

Working from a screenplay by Justin Piasecki, director David Mackenzie harkens back to the paranoid thrillers of the ‘70s. His protagonist is Ash (Riz Ahmed), who stays off-the-grid in order to broker deals between would-be whistleblowers and corporations. To communicate while remaining untraceable, Ash uses the talk-to-text relay service designed for deaf people to make standard phone calls. Sarah (Lily James), Ash’s latest client, is being menaced by an agricultural company that manufactures a hazardous fertilizer. Ash’s job is to save Sarah’s life by storing the data backing up her claim, in his vault to guarantee Sarah’s silence and safety. Problems arise when Ash develops feelings for Sarah and discovers that the team dispatched to identify Ash (who won’t be able to protect Sarah if they do) is unusually good (its leader played by Sam Worthington). Ash uses many New York City locations to hide in plain sight in this nearly two-hour cat-and-mouse game that’s going to be hard on the fingernails. (Lisa Miller)