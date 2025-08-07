Film Clips: Aug. 7, 2025

× Expand Photo © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Freakier Friday (2025) - Lindsay Lohan and Chad Michael Murray Lindsay Lohan and Chad Michael Murray in Freakier Friday (2025)

Freakier Friday

(In Theaters Aug. 8)

In a never-ending cycle of sequels and reboots, it was only a matter of time—22 years to be precise—before Disney's 2003 Freaky Friday got its chapter two. Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan return as mother and daughter Tess and Anna. Now, a mother herself, Anna is often at odds with her teen daughter Harper (Julia Butters). The high schooler has public run-ins with classmate Lily (Sophia Hammons), so both teen girls are distraught when Lily's single dad Eric (Manny Jacinto), proposes to Harper's mom. Then Tess and Anna run into a daffy psychic (Vanessa Bayer), who causes the pair to switch bodies with Harper and Lily. Whether the girls are more upset about being stuck together, or about inhabiting older bodies, fluctuates according to the comically charged dynamics. Meanwhile, Tess and Anna take advantage of their youthfulness by indulging in junk-food pig-outs, and other activities too punishing or humiliating for adult bodies. Like its predecessor, this PG Disney comedy is reassuring and suited for all able to appreciate the concept. (Lisa Miller)

Sketch

(In Theaters Wed Aug. 6)

Angel Studios stormed theaters with a flurry of faith-based films. However, it is also their mission to promote family-friendly fare. In 2020, Writer-director Seth Worley made “Darker Colors,” a short that would ultimately lead to this screenplay. Grappling with her mother's untimely death, pre-pubescent Amber (Bianca Belle) lets her feelings run amok while sketching in her notebook. Among other imaginary creatures, Amber translates her feelings into monstrous blue giants atop tentacles, or flocks of eyeballs surrounded in orange chalk with spider legs. Trouble arises when Amber's art book falls into a pond that brings these and other frightening sketches to life. With her family and the entire town threatened, Amber tries to destroy the manifestations with her father Taylor (Tony Hale, who co-wrote this script), her brother Jack (Kue Lawrence), a friend and her aunt, played by Kalon Cox and the comically gifted D'Arcy Carden. Though the results of Amber's plight are dangerous, Taylor realizes it's healthy that she actively explores her feelings. The crayon, marker, pencil, glue, chalk and glitter monsters tickle the senses while transporting the sensibilities beyond the beyond. (Lisa Miller)

Walkin’ After Midnight: Live at the Ryman

(Mercury Studio Blu-ray/CD)

Patsey Cline grew up singing in church in Winchester, VA. She listened religiously to the Grand Ole Opry but didn’t limit herself to country influences. Catapulted to stardom after appearing on “Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts,” the “America’s Got Talent” of her day, she commenced her hitmaking with the bluesy “Walkin After Midnight” and left an indelible mark on country and pop with “I Fall to Pieces.” She died in a plane crash in 1963, cutting short a career that could’ve continued into the present century.

Cline lived to become a Grand Ole Opry star, and the Opry hasn’t forgotten. Walkin’ After Midnight: Live at the Ryman documents a recent tribute concert featuring top names in country—plus Pat Benatar pitching in with “Imagine That” (imagine that?). Wynonna contributes “Crazy” and “Sweet Dreams,” two of Cline’s signatures. Crysal Gale navigates the emotional zone of “Always,” a pledge of forever flecked with the awareness of problems to come. Country’s increasing diversity is set through Reyna Roberts, a Black woman in a white hat, a sight on the Opry stage almost unimaginable in Cline’s lifetime.

Mickey Guyton opens the show with “Walkin’ After Midnight,” adding her thought, “As a woman in 2024, I ain’t walkin’ after midnight for anyone.” Glad she got that off her chest. It’s the Opry, and the band at the Ryman was recruited from the cream of Nashville talent. (David Luhrssen)

Weapons

(In Theaters Aug. 8)

Writer-director Zach Cregger mixes equal parts dark comedy and horror in the service of entertaining while also making social commentary. In Weapons, the script turns a normally peaceful small town into a chaotic battleground after all but one of Justine’s (Julia Garner) third grade students go missing. Conflict heats up as angry parents accuse the teacher of being involved in a cover-up. Claiming to have no idea what went wrong, Justine holes up at home, fretting and drinking to excess.

Josh Brolin plays Archer Graff, whose anxiety over his missing son makes Archer the most vocal of the devastated parents. The case is investigated by Paul Morgan (Alden Ehrenreich), a police officer who is also Justine's “friend with benefits.” The story is told from each of these player’s perspectives, revealing new information in each telling. Cast in other notable roles are Benedict Wong and Amy Madigan. With virtually unanimous praise from critics, this R-rated, two-hour horror is scary, funny and engaging, with frequent carnage on display. (Lisa Miller)