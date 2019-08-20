Film Clips: Aug. 22, 2019

× Expand Fox Searchlight

Angel Has Fallen R

The savior of the U.S. president (Morgan Freeman), Mike Banning (Gerard Butler), is framed for attempting to assassinate his boss—the president. Banning is arrested, but escapes in order to clear his name, protect his family and prevent the killers from finishing the job. Regular folks like us can’t hope for job security when Banning, who saved the president’s life twice, so easily becomes disposable. The film’s $80 million dollar budget represents a raise over earlier chapters. Expect huge pyrotechnics and explosions, not to mention wrecking all manner of expensive sets as Butler races the clock to remain our favorite action hero.

Overcomer PG

Made for a minuscule $5 million dollars, this is the sixth faith-based movie by Kendrick brothers Alex and Stephen. Here, both write and star, while Alex also directs and plays the lead role of high school coach John Harrison. When his cross-country team attracts just one student, and she’s battling asthma (Aryn Wright-Thompson), Harrison sees no point in continuing. However, the girl’s desire to try, along with an administrator’s encouragement and a friend’s advice to give God’s plan a chance, change Harrison’s mind. With this set up, we can guess that miracles can and do occur.

Ready or Not R

Grace (Samara Weaving) is excited to join the wildly wealthy, eccentric Le Domas family when she marries Alex (Mark O'Brien). However, following their nuptials, Grace must play a midnight game of hide and seek to gain the family's acceptance. This means hiding in the patriarch's (Henry Czerny) cavernous mansion. Still clad in her billowy white wedding dress, Grace learns that being “found” before dawn is a death sentence. Fortunately, at his own peril, Alex seeks to help Grace survive the night. Kooky characters and macabre satire mix tension with equal parts comedy. So... if asked whether you want to see it, feel free to say, “I do.”