Film Clips: August 15, 2024

Alien: Romulus

(In Theaters Aug 16)

As a hardcore fan of the first and third “Alien” movies, director Fede Álvarez wanted to return to the tension and scares he found so captivating. Where possible, he favors practical over CGI effects. Álvarez recalls a deleted scene from the 1986 threequel, found on the Special Edition, that inspired him: A bunch of kids are running through the corridors of the colony. He thought, “Wow, what would it be like for those kids to grow up in a colony that still needs another 50 years to terraform?” He envisioned those kids in their early 20s.

His script, co-written with Rodo Sayagues, tracks a group of young space colonizers as they scavenge a derelict space station where they come face-to-face with a terrifying predator. The cast includes Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu. Álvarez hopes his R-rated, two-hour film will create a new generation of franchise fans. As always, half the fun is trying to figure out who is next on the alien’s menu. One actor assures viewers that one of several gory scenes is so repellent, it made everyone look away. We’ll be watching. (Lisa Miller)

American Gigolo

(Arrow Video Blu-ray)

Writer-director Paul Schrader’s American Gigolo (1980) was proof that film noir could flourish in color. Studly Richard Gere stars as Julian, a sharp-dressed man in a cool car who works as chauffeur, translator and all-around paid companion for women of means. He’s guilty of many misdemeanors but finds himself in felony territory as a suspect for a murder he didn’t commit. Who’s framing him? Channeling Eva Marie Saint, Lauren Hutton costars as the woman who might help Julian transcend his purely transactional worldview. The new Blu-ray includes a booklet, poster and a generous helping of interviews and mini documentaries. (David Luhrssen)

The First Slam Dunk

(GKids Blu-ray)

Hoop dreams have gone global. Japanese director Takehiko Inoue based his award-winning 2023 anime on a popular manga. The protagonist, Ryota, was drilled in childhood by his older, a star player, and dreams of achieving his own fame in the sport. Produced by Toei Studio, a pioneer in Japanese animation, The First Slam Dunk gets up close on the court—the jostling for position, the fake-outs, the speedy back and forth. But like most anime, the film is also acutely aware of the natural world. (David Luhrssen)

My Penguin Friend

(In Theaters Aug 16)

Based a true story, Jean Reno appears as Joao Pereira de Souza, a bereft father. While out at sea, he observes a penguin in distress and fishes it out of the water. Having withdrawn from virtually everyone, he nurses the bird back to health, and in so doing, rediscovers the joy of being close to others. He explains that the bird he names Dindim is not a pet, but rather is his friend. The difference, Joao explains to the perplexed, including his long-suffering wife Maria (Adriana Barraza), is that his feathered friend is free to come and go as he pleases. Written by Alayne Kay Christian, what happens next, in this heart-warming PG drama directed by David Schurmann, is the legend of how Joao Pereira de Souza became an honorary penguin. (Lisa Miller)

Ryan’s World the Movie: Titan Universe Adventure

(In Theaters Aug 16)

When Ryan Kaji was three, he wondered why he didn’t have his own YouTube channel like the kids he watched there. “Why not indeed?”, thought Loann Kaji, who, with her husband Shion, helped to create Ryan’s World ToyReviews. As his popularity soared, Ryan’s World generated $25 million per year through advertisers and branded merchandise. Now 12 and growing up fast, Ryan’s family transitions Ryan’s World onto the silver screen, starring none other than Ryan and his younger twin sisters, Emma and Kate.

Animated by Japanese studio Shin-Ei Animation, the big-eyed, animal-inspired characters are reminiscent of those in friendly mode from Pokemon. After Ryan’s sisters are sucked inside a mystical Red Titan comic book (a Ryan’s World animated character), Ryan follows them inside to affect a rescue. He becomes the Red Titan and discovers that they’ve all gained superpowers. The trio needs these to fend off the nefarious Dark Titan (Scott Whyte) and his associates, intent upon hijacking Ryan’s creations. Directed by Albie Hecht for the very young set, this PG-rated, 83-minute adventure appears harmless, except for its charmless effect on weary parent chaperones. (Lisa Miller)