Film Clips: August 8, 2024

(In Theaters Aug. 9)

The 2009 action-role-playing videogame Borderlands makes its leap to the silver screen. In a distant future on a far-off world, Cate Blanchett stars as Lilith, a bounty hunter who accepts a mission to wasteland Pandora. Ex-corporate titan Atlas (Edgar Ramírez) needs Lilith and her crew to find his missing daughter, rumored to know the location of a coveted treasure. Lilith’s companions include seasoned mercenary Roland (Kevin Hart), young expert demolitionist Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Tina’s musclebound protector Krieg (Florian Munteanu), wisecracking robot Claptrap (Jack Black) and peculiar scientist Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis). Co-written by director Eli Roth, the story has Lilith and crew battling predatory monsters, convicts, bandits and armies financed by wealthy corporations. Cue Blanchett coiffed in a distracting red wig, monsters being splattered, rusty vehicles bashed in combat, and legions of disposable bad guys. The PG-13 mayhem features presumably quippy one-liners targeting the game’s aging fanbase, but perfect for 12-year-olds. (Lisa Miller)

(In Theaters Aug. 9)

In this horror destined to become a cult classic, 18-year-old Gretchen (Hunter Schafer), and her seven-year-old mute stepsister (Mimi Lieu) become pawns in a genetic engineering scheme. Gretchen’s father, Luis (Márton Csókás) and wife (Jessica Henwick), are designers who move the family to a German Alpine resort they’ve been commissioned to update. Gretchen works the front desk, noticing that owner Herr König (Dan Stevens) attracts female guests who tend to become ill during their visits. While bicycling home at night, Gretchen is pursued by a hooded figure (Kalin Morrow), then crashes her bike and lands at the local hospital. The doctor is dismissive of her accident and seems equally unconcerned when Gretchen’s young stepsister is admitted due to mysterious seizures. Gretchen finds an ally in detective Henry Landau (Jan Bluthardt), investigating strange local occurrences. The plot’s tendency to chase tangents is a minor distraction compared to the growing tension between Gretchen and König. As the plot thickens, she a riveting protagonist in this second quirky feature from writer-director Tilman Singer, who counts numerous critics among his fans. (Lisa Miller)

(In Theaters Aug. 9)

When Colleen Hoover’s romantic novel was published, its portrayal of deeply flawed characters as three-dimensional people helped make it a worldwide sensation. Hoover wrote her semi-auto-biographical tale from her own experience in an abusive home. Blake Lively portrays Lily, a woman opening her own business when she is romanced by Ryle (Justin Baldoni), a charming young neurosurgeon. Over time, Lily is victimized by Ryle’s abusive temper. Because he recognizes his problem, she believes they can repair his tendency to lash out. Then Lily’s first love from the past reemerges (Brandon Sklenar), and while she still has feelings for him, Lily remains deeply committed to Ryle. Time and again, she asks herself, “Will the abuse end with us?” The question resonates with millions. After its 2016 bestseller run, the book had another run after being featured on TikTok’s BookTok in 2022. Box office aficionados predict the internationally released, PG-13 adaptation, will gross $25 to $50 million dollars during its opening weekend, in the U.S. and Canada alone. Up next comes the sequel, It Starts with Us.

(Cohen Media Blu-ray)

John climbs ladders and washes windows in a grimy district of Belfast. He’s a single dad, a loving father for his five-year-old, Michael. But John (James Norton) is facing a problem: he knows he will die soon, and he’s wrestling with questions of what will become of Michael. Directed by Italy’s Uberto Pasolini, this European coproduction is a descendent of Italian neo-realism in approach, putting a light on everyday heartbreak and hope without the glaring melodrama of Hollywood. (David Luhrssen)

(Severin Blu-ray)

Christopher Lee is remembered as Dracula in a series of Hammer Studio horrors, but occasionally he liked to star as the good guy. In this 1962 trans-European co-production, Lee plays Sherlock Holmes as argumentative yet cooly analytical, a lanky and gaunt figure in a deerstalker hat. His rival, Prof. Moriarty, is an archeologist listed for a knighthood, his respectability concealing a criminal network that won’t flinch at murder. Director Terence Fisher gives the opening scenes on the London docks the gritty look of early ‘60s British “kitchen sink dramas.” The new Blu-ray release is taken from the film’s German version, overdubbed auf Deutsch (with English subtitles) and with a slightly different edit than the Anglo-American release. (David Luhrssen)