Film Clips: Dec. 23, 2025

× Expand Image © Pop Twist Entertainment Ladysmith Black Mambazo Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Beyond Graceland: Ladysmith Black Mambazo

(MVD DVD)

In the ‘80s, Ladysmith Black Mambazo became synonymous across the world with South Africa, their music a radiant source of hope in Apartheid’s waning years. Much of their fame was due to Paul Simon, who hired them to record on his 1986 album, Graceland.

The award-winning 2023 documentary Beyond Graceland tells their story—in part—through the life of founding member Joseph Shabalala (who died in 2020). He was a farm boy who came to the big city and—not unlike many country and blues players in the U.S.—infused his songs with nostalgia as well as possibility. Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s music was reverent and secular; their beautiful chorales suggested South Africa’s analog to the African American church, incorporating Zulu traditions and the harmonic flow of jazz.

Beyond Graceland includes concert footage and photo album snapshots, film from Graceland’s recording at London’s Abbey Road, interviews with Shabalala’s family and friends, and tributes from Oprah Winfrey, Dolly Parton and—of course—Paul Simon. (David Luhrssen)