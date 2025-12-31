Film Clips: Dec. 31, 2025

× Expand Photo courtesy of Adam A. Smith 'The Redacted States of America' - Behind the Scenes A behind the scenes photo from the filming of 'The Redacted States of America'

The Redacted States of America

(Streaming online)

Filmmaker Adam A. Smith couldn’t have timed it better. His short film, “The Redacted States of America,” dives “straight into the absurd world of MAGA media” and throws a “swing at the fear mongering, the fake-news panic, and the non-stop political ads that have turned American politics into entertainment,” he says. His short satire became available online just as the Justice Department released thousands (millions?) of redacted documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein.

Smith moved to Milwaukee in 2022 and established run a small production company, Wishing Whales, “focused on developing locally produced narrative projects. I have a few other short films currently in production, most notably Aroma-Vision, a locally produced sci-fi horror short about a television that emits scent, which we plan to take into the festival circuit in 2026,” he says.

Expand Photo courtesy of Adam A. Smith 'The Redacted States of America' - Behind the Scenes Filming of 'The Redacted States of America'

Was “The Redacted States” triggered by any particular news event? “This project actually started as a script I wrote in a screenwriting course back in college,” Smith explains. “At the time, it was a direct response to Donald Trump and his first impeachment trial. Earlier this year, I revisited that script and shared it on my Substack, not expecting much beyond a small reaction. Instead, it started generating interest, so we decided to move it into production and rework it for the current moment.”

Along with producer Steve Oakley, Smith decided to shift the story “to a post-Trump presidency, specifically one influenced by JD Vance,” he says. The move “made the story feel more unsettling and real … unfortunately.

C.J. Guzan plays the future president. “The Redacted States of America” was shot at Glendale’s Studio Space MKE. (David Luhrssen)