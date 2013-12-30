Film Clips: Dec. 30

Written and directed by Michael Landon’s son Christopher, the fifth chapter of the Paranormal franchise finds the demon seeking out a young California Latino, Jesse (Andrew Jacobs). The setting, a decrepit apartment house, adds to the sense of dread when Jesse hears voices coming through his heating vent, discovers bite marks on his forearm and learns his downstairs neighbor practiced black magic prior to her grisly death. Since the franchise is patronized by the Hispanic demographic, Landon—who penned the second, third and fourth Paranormal films—made an interesting decision to take this new installment to its fan base. Less internalized than before, Jesse’s possession is marked by numerous violent events that reflect the dangers confronted by those residing in the less fortunate areas of a big city.