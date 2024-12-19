Film Clips: December 19, 2024

× Expand Image © Disney Enterprises Inc. Mufasa: The Lion King Mufasa: The Lion King (voiced by Braelyn Rankins)

Homestead

(In Theaters Dec. 20)

Inspired by Jason Ross and Jeff Kirkham’s “Black Autumn” novels, the film’s set-up sounds like “The Walking Dead,” minus the zombies. After a nuclear bomb detonates in Los Angeles, billionaire Ian Ross (Neal McDonough) makes a bid for survival. His expansive compound is situated in the Rocky Mountains and has sufficient supplies for a small group. Jeff Eriksson (Bailey Chase) is contracted as part of Ross’s security team. Eriksson arrives with wife Tara (Kearran Giovanni) and teen son, Abe (Tyler Lofton). Others beg for admittance, threatening to disrupt Ross’s carefully calculated survival model. Then heavily armed soldiers attempt to take over Ross’s compound. Produced by Angel Studios, whose claim to fame is faith-based films, this entry is the first episode in a series that continues on the studio’s paid platform. (Lisa Miller)

The Mad Bomber

(Severin Blu-ray)

Released at a time of political bombings, spiking crime and conservative pushback, The Mad Bomber (1972) reflected public anxiety in a broken funhouse mirror. Chuck Connors plays the tightly buttoned bomber, as punctilious on points of courtesy as David Byrne’s “Psycho Killer.” He’s attaching alarm clocks to dynamite sticks and spreading carnage across LA while issuing vague manifestos to the media. Flashbacks in visual cutaways show that he was once a happy man. Now he’s angry, bitter, lashing out. He crosses paths with a depraved serial rapist played by Neville Brand. Will the rapist help the cops catch the killer?

The Mad Bomber is also a Dirty Harry police procedural with a determined, rule-breaking detective (Vince Edwards) who’ll flinch at nothing until he stops the crime spree. The film has many drive-in exploitation scenes, including full frontal nudity and depictions of rape. Aside from that, The Mad Bomber is as oddly captivating as a ‘70s TV cop show with a few good moments of cinema along the ride. (David Luhrssen)

Mufasa: The Lion King

(In Theaters Dec. 20)

In yet another origin story, director Barry Jenkins works with photorealistic animation capable of convincing children (and me!) that lions can talk. We learn that Mufasa, future king of the Pride Lands, was once an orphaned juvenile taken in by Taka and his family. The ensuing action documents why Taka (voice of Theo Somolu as a cub, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as he grows) becomes Scar, and the eventual falling out between Taka and Mufasa (voiced by Braelyn Rankins as a cub and Aaron Pierre as he grows). At two hours, this lengthily, complex plot, is a big ask for little kids, but hits its stride with seven-to-10-year-olds. Critics praise the realistic facial expressions but lament the new songs as inferior. Once again, comic relief is provided by warthog Pumbaa (Seth Rogen) and wise-cracking meerkat Timon (Billy Eichner). Beyonce returns as Nala and Donald Glover steps in to voice Mufasa’s son, Simba. (Lisa Miller)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

(In Theaters Dec. 20)

Since he announced plans to retire after appearing in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Jim Carrey’s return depended upon an intriguing script, and that his copy of it be printed in 24-carat-gold ink. Since director Jeff Fowler delivered both, Carrey reprises the villainous Dr. Robotnic, and Robotnic’s grandfather, the Professor. An adaptation of the video game, this chapter introduces Sonic’s frequent game nemesis, Shadow the Hedgehog (voiced by Keanu Reeves). Unable to match Shadow’s strength and speed, Sonic (Ben Schwartz) depends upon his buddies; fierce Echidna, Knuckles (voice of Idris Elba), and Tails the fox (voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey). The film’s mix of live and animated characters and action includes portals that instantly transport the ultrafast hedgehogs anywhere. Sonic’s human allies include sheriff Tom and his wife Maddie (James Marsden and Tika Sumpter). The couple are all-in despite Sonic’s announcement that this is an extremely dangerous mission. Persuasive CGI effects showcase an enormous alien spaceship and a planet-slicing laser. The PG-13 script’s adult banter is popcorn for nostalgic gamers while the cartoon-style confrontations are eye-candy for kids. (Lisa Miller)