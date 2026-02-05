Film Clips: Feb. 5, 2026

× Expand © Summerside/IndiePix Natalia Carbullido in The Nude (2018) Natalia Carbullido in The Nude (2018)

The Nude

(IndiePix DVD)

The woman at the heart of Alvin Case’s award-winning documentary gives much thought to her nude modelling. She prefers working with sculptors and painters over photographers. Cameras catch only fleeting moments, she says, while with artists in other media, a moment in time is suspended, setting up a feedback loop between her and the artists. The Nude shows this creative motion as she poses in a studio for a group of men and women at their easels, and as she visits a museum to ponder the form of a Graeco-Roman statue towering from its pedestal. The synth score by Alpha Lyra maintains a contemplative mood throughout. (David Luhrssen)