Film Clips: Feb. 19

3 Days to Kill PG-13

Upon learning that he suffers from a terminal disorder, Secret Service agent Ethan Renner (Kevin Costner) resigns his post to spend time with his wife (Connie Nielsen) and daughter (Hailee Steinfeld). Then Renner is told he’ll be given an antidote to defeat his mysterious disease, but only after he successfully carries out a risky assassination. Further ramping up the stakes, Renner has just three days to live without the curative drug, and he’s compelled to bring along his teen daughter, who he’s watching for the weekend. The production of yet another hard-hitting action film given to comedic flourishes means we can either thank Liam Neeson for reinvigorating old dudes with moves, or we can kill him. (Lisa Miller)

Pompeii PG-13

In 79 C.E., slave turned invincible gladiator Milo (a gloomy Kit Harington), fights for his freedom and the chance to save noblewoman Cassia (Emily Browning) from marrying a corrupt Roman senator (Kiefer Sutherland in full camp mode). The film’s first hour focuses on battles fought in a gladiator arena at the foot of increasingly active Mount Vesuvius. Expository dialog, bland gladiator clashes and the lack of character development typify the approach. The film finally wakes up when the volcano erupts with 40 movie minutes remaining. 3D effects accentuate Pompeii’s destruction but too late to save this disaster flick from a meltdown. (L.M.)