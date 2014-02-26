Film Clips: Feb. 25

Non-Stop PG-13

During a transatlantic flight from New York City to London, U.S. Air Marshal Bill Marks (Liam Neeson) receives a series of anonymous text messages, promising to kill a passenger every 20 minutes until $150 million is transferred into an offshore account. Following the mysterious death of passenger number one, Marks learns that the account has been opened in his name. This fast-paced script plays its cards close to the chest, as during its opening scenes Marks threatens his boss, barks at a stranger and chugs whiskey in the airport parking lot. Close-quarter fisticuffs and gun play at 40,000 feet ramp up the tension and may hamper plane ticket sales. Julianne Moore co-stars as Marks’ seat neighbor, while Oscar nominee Lupita Nyong’o, and “Downton Abbey’s” Michelle Dockery, appear as flight attendants. (Lisa Miller)

Son of God PG-13

The History Channel’s 10-hour mini-series is edited into a two-hour film starring Portuguese actor Diogo Morgado. The ambitious project chronicles the prophet’s birth, teachings, crucifixion and resurrection. Less grisly than Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ , Internet buzz claims that religious groups have bought out entire showings. It’s a win for producers Mark Burnett and Roma Downey who get paid twice and get to include scenes deleted from the telecast. Downey stated that the film will not include the Satan character due to an uproar over his resemblance to President Barack Obama. (L.M.)