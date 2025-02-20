Film Clips: February 20, 2025

× Expand Photo © Quiver Distribution Daisy Ridley in 'Cleaner' Daisy Ridley in 'Cleaner'

Cleaner

(In Theaters Feb. 21)

In his twilight years, 81-year-old director Martin Campbell has taken a shine to female action stars such as Maggie Q, Eva Green and now Daisy Ridley. The thinly disguised London Shard skyscraper provides the setting for this British action-thriller that co-stars an underused Clive Owen. Ridley appears as Joey Locke, a highly trained soldier, now employed as a skyscraping window cleaner. She’s 50 stories up when an explosion leaves her platform dangling precariously. The film stalls as Locke contacts authorities and seeks to gain entry into the building.

Owen’s Marcus, along with partner Noah (Taz Skylar) have taken 300 corporate gala guests as hostages. Aided by her hacker extraordinaire brother, Michael (Matthew Tuck), it falls to Locke to halt the terrorists from enacting their wicked agenda. Some critics claim the action is sparse, while others say it’s spot-on as the Die Hard-like plot depicts Locke and her brother pursued by gun-toting thugs. The effects and stunts come in a noticeable second to bigger-budgeted American blockbusters, while Locke seeks to “Outwit Outplay and Outlast” both the terrorists, and the building’s duplicitous owners. (Lisa Miller)

Fear in the Philippines: The Complete Blood Island Feature Films

(Severin Blu-ray)

American sailor William Fitzgerald washes ashore on a remote Pacific island, sole survivor of a freighter that sank on its way to the states. He’s rescued by Dr. Gerard and his clinicians, including the doctor’s beautiful wife Francis. The cries from the jungle and the anxious musical score for Terror is a Man (1959) prepare the audience: all is not right. This is not an island paradise, but more like The Island of Dr. Moreau.

Terror is a Man marked the start for Filipino filmmakers Eddie Romero and Gerry de Leon, a capable entry into the B “creature feature” market with good POV shots (the creature’s perspective), a largely American cast and a stateside marketing plan. Gerard is a scientist trying to develop a new species, a problematic undertaking with no spoiler alert necessary. The indigenous islanders have fled—“Very superstitious people. Most people are. They wouldn’t have reacted differently in New York,” the doctor explains. Gerard’s wife is the sensible one. She wants out. Will she fall in love with the handsome stranded sailor? Will they escape the madness?

Three other films by Romero and de Leon, spanning the ‘60s and early ‘70s, are included in the four-disc “Fear in the Philippines” set along with interviews and audio commentary. (David Luhrssen)

The Monkey

(In Theaters Feb. 21)

This not-very-faithful adaptation of Stephen King’s short story marries horror with outlandishly gruesome and humorous death sequences. Twin brothers Hal and Bill (played as children by Christian Convery) find a toy monkey that turns out to be an evil killer. Believing they’ve stashed the fiendish thing where it will never be found, the now adult brothers (Theo James) are astonished when the monkey resurfaces to continue its killing spree. Bill isn’t able to help, leaving Hal and his young son Petey (Colin O’Brien) to somehow stop the seemingly, all-powerful murderous monkey. Elijah Wood gamely portrays Petey’s obnoxiously chipper stepfather, whose belief in efficient problem-solving highlights his failure to understand the devilish force they’re dealing with. Director Osgood Perkins takes a small role as Uncle Chip, along with a throng of disposable characters who perish in the darndest ways since the “Final Destination” films. (Lisa Miller)

The Unbreakable Boy

(In Theaters Feb. 21)

We meet Austin as a 12-year-old (played by Roy Jackson Miller and later by Jacob Laval) suffering from a rare brittle-bone disease and autism. Embracing Christian faith, Austin believes every moment is “the best ever.” The boy’s view transforms his father (Zachary Levi) and mother’s (Meghann Fahy) concern for Austin’s future prospects into one of believing that perception is everything. Written and directed by Jon Gunn, who adapts the book by Austin’s Dad, Scott M. LeRette with Susy Flory, The Unbreakable Boy recounts Austin’s real-life tale, along with his remarkable effect on others. A faith-based film at its core, LeRette wrote from personal inspiration, hoping to help parents of special needs children to view their own, and especially their children’s lives, as wonderments. (Lisa Miller)