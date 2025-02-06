Film Clips: February 6, 2025

× Expand Love Hurts film still Ke Huy Quan in 'Love Hurts'

Heart Eyes

(In Theaters Feb. 7)

Creating a killer who sparks viewer’s imaginations, is a slasher-horror must. Director Josh Ruben delivers the murderous Heart Eyes, a masked assassin making a Valentine’s Day pilgrimage to a different city each year, to kill as many local lovebirds over the holiday, as possible. His signature mask sports heart-shaped eyes, and he metes out death using a huge, serrated knife. This year, Heart Eyes is after young executive Ally (Olivia Holt) and Jay (Mason Gooding), her coworker whom the killer mistakes for Ally’s boyfriend. The movie ratchets up the stakes by allowing Ally and Jay to repeatedly escape Heart Eyes, only to be located again during the killer’s relentless pursuit. Along the way, Heart Eyes finds no shortage of other unfortunate couples to slaughter, prompting a pair of determined detectives (Devon Sawa and Jordana Brewster) to investigate. A romantic comedy twist has Ally and Jay liking one another more than they admit, despite Ally’s protestations that they are not a couple. Perhaps the killer knows best. (Lisa Miller)

×

Love Hurts

(In Theaters Feb. 7)

Action and comedy team up for this raucous feature starring Ke Huy Quan. He plays Marvin Gable, a successful Milwaukee realtor whose knack for closing the sale is a far cry from his dark crime-syndicate past. Having hidden in plain sight for years, Marvin is stunned to receive a card from Rose (Ariana DeBose), an associate from the old days he’d hoped he’d left behind. Now hunted by his vengeful, crime lord brother (Daniel Wu)—who believes Marvin stole his money—the mild-mannered realtor must resurrect his inner tough guy. Sean Astin, who appeared with 13-year-old Quan in 1985’s Goonies, signed on for a supporting role so they could work together after a 40-year hiatus. Decades of martial arts training led 53-year-old Quan, a self-professed wanna-be-action star, to insist he perform all his own fight scenes. Director JoJo Eusebio agreed. Having gotten his wish, Quan needed daily Epsom salt soaks to treat the numerous injuries he received while filming. (Lisa Miller)

×

Nadia

(IndiePix DVD/Digital)

Nominated for an International Emmy Award, Nadia is a documentary of an Afghan woman who became a soccer star in Denmark. It’s also the story of refugees making new lives outside of their homelands, the enduring heritage of places left behind and the circuitous routes of illegal migration.

Nadia Nadim was eight when the Taliban killed her father. Her mother and five siblings fled to Pakistan where criminals sold them false passports and a route into Italy. In Europe, the Nadims reestablish themselves as a middle-class family and notice less fortunate refugees on the streets, homeless after walking to Europe from other continents. Nadim wants to return to Afghanistan to find her father’s possessions. Will she be able to make the journey? (David Luhrssen)