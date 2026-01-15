Film Clips: Jan. 15, 2026

× Expand © Drafthouse Films Pat Healy in Cheap Thrills (2013) Pat Healy in Cheap Thrills (2013)

Cheap Thrills Limited Edition

(Arrow Video Blu-ray)

In his 2013 debut, Cheap Thrills, director E.L. Katz was already a brilliantly visual storyteller before going on to a career in crime and horror genres. In the opening scene, Craig (Pat Healy) is a loving, happily married GenXer, a published writer with an infant son. Leaving his apartment for work, he finds an eviction notice taped to the door. Work is an unsatisfying job changing oil at a service station and when the boss calls him over, the news will not be good.

While sullenly nursing a drink on his way home, Craig encounters a friend he hadn’t seen in years. Vince (Ethan Embry) was the wild and crazy half of their high-school friendship of music and skateboarding. Vince makes a living collecting from reluctant debtors, but his borderline legality will slide over the rim when they meet a character who might have palled around with Blue Velvet’s Frank Booth. Colin is cocaine fueled and thinks nothing of ordering a $300 bottle of tequila. Throwing money around, Colin tempts the go-for-it Vince and the broke Craig, paying them for increasingly dangerous stunts to amuse himself and his beautiful, untalkative companion, Violet (Sara Paxton) Suspense grows as we wonder how the evening will end. (David Luhrssen)