Film Clips: Jan. 22, 2026

× Expand © Tallifornia Infinite Summer (2024) Johanna-Aurelia Rosin, Hannah Gross and Teele Kaljuvee-O'Brock in Infinite Summer (2024)

Infinite Summer

(IndiePix DVD)

Beware of who you meet on dating apps! Considerably smarter than the crew of Heathers she hangs with, Mia casually clicks on a virtual reality site called Extreme Dating and encounters a man calling himself Dr. Mindfulness. The not-so-good doctor is developing a mindfulness app—“It’s like having your own personal yoga teacher” he insists. The results are increasingly strange and addictive. Spanish born and Estonia based, writer-director Miguel Llanso cast Anglophone actors in the roles; though set in Tallinn, Estonia, Infinite Summer is international and unrooted in place. His healthy skepticism of techno-utopianism, displayed in previous films such Crumbs and Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway, is back again in this playful warning against the shrinking of human connection. (David Luhrssen)