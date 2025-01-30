Film Clips: January 30, 2025

× Expand Photo © Briarcliff Entertainment Valiant One film still Chase Stokes and Lana Condor in 'Valiant One'

Companion

(In Theaters Jan. 31)

Artificial intelligence means literally never having to say you’re sorry to your AI romantic partner. Here, Iris (Sophie Thatcher) is a companion robot, programmed to please her keeper, in this case, Josh (Jack Quaid, son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid). The film soon establishes that the outwardly appealing Josh is actually warped. He brings Iris to a small gathering at a remote retreat, promising his bot a romantic getaway. The hosts are shady Russian businessman Sergey (Rupert Friend) and Sergey’s girlfriend, Josh’s ex, Kat (Megan Suri). Also in attendance are everyone’s friends, longtime gay couple Eli (Harvey Guillé) and Patrick (Lukas Gage). Iris is jealous of Josh’s past with and continued closeness to Kat. When Sergey makes unwanted advances toward the robot, all hell breaks loose. Writer-director Drew Hancock cloaks his subversive themes in humorous satire, yet he delivers a science-fiction thriller, draped in tension and dread. (Lisa Miller)

×

Dario Argento’s Deep Cuts

(Severin Blu-ray)

In 1973 Italian director Dario Argento introduced himself to countrymen who’d never seen his films in theaters. “My first encounter with you, TV viewers,” he began, introducing a horror series called “Door into Darkness.” He promised that the show would deliver “anguish, fear, anxiety,” and explained the title: Haven’t we all been trapped in a dark place, not knowing where to find the light switch?

“Door into Darkness” fulfilled his promise, making good use of darkness as well as limited budgets. The series debuts on disc in the U.S. as part of a three-Blu-ray set covering other Argento television broadcasts, interviews and miscellany. By 1973 Argento became the best-known exponent of giallo, the violent Italian genre of murder and psychological horror. Toward the end of his career, Argento played with his own cliches. “Deep Cuts” peers into little known material from his prime years. (David Luhrssen)

×

Dog Man

(In Theaters Jan. 31)

When a faithful police dog and his human police officer owner are injured together, the harebrained surgeons transplant the dog’s head onto the police officer’s body; creating Dog Man. Based on the “Dog Man” book series by Dav Pilkey, the author says Dog Man “must learn to be his own best friend.” Unable to speak, and drawn in a rudimentary cartoon-style, Dog Man’s dumb, friendly face effectively communicates his thoughts (along with barks and whines). He’ll need these tools to fight archenemy Petey (Pete Davidson), an arrogant orange tabby and self-proclaimed “world’s most evilest cat.” Adding to Dog Man’s burden is his curmudgeonly police chief, voiced by Lil Rel Howery. Ricky Gervais lends his voice to a telekinetic fish while Isla Fisher takes on the role of a dogged (shameless pun) news reporter. Dog Man’s adopted son is Petey’s kitten clone Li’l Petey (Lucas Hopkins). Written and directed by Peter Hastings, incredibly, the story just gets weirder from there, so go Woof. (Lisa Miller)

×

Green and Gold

(In Theaters Jan. 31)

Raised in the Upper Peninsula, director-writer Anders Lindwall can claim genuine sympathy for such Upper Midwest heartland concerns as the loss of family farms. In his latest film, Green and Gold, dairy farmer Buck (Craig T. Nelson) faces foreclosure from a sniggering loan officer. And in the course of things, he bets the farm, literally, placing his future in the hands of a Green Bay Packers championship victory. The populist tale is given multi-generational appeal through Buck’s granddaughter (Madison Lawlor), an aspiring singer-songwriter who dreams of escaping this “little slice of nothing in the middle of nowhere,” even if she loves the place. Green and Gold has traveled the festival circuit, including the 2024 Austin Film Festival. (David Luhrssen)

×

Valiant One

(In Theaters Jan. 31)

When a team of non-combatant tech specialists, become trapped behind enemy lines, this 87 minutes of pulse-pounding action seems much longer. Chase Stokes appears as cocky Captain Edward Brockman, a young officer whose combat leadership is untested. During a mission deep into North Korean territory, his team’s quick in-and-out job becomes a fight for survival when their Army helicopter crashes. Their communications equipment is ruined, leaving Brockman to navigate hostile terrain to lead his team across the treacherous Demilitarized Zone to safety. All the while, Brockman’s team (played by Lana Condor, Desmin Borges, Callan Mulvey, Jonathan Whitesell, and Daniel Jun), are being tracked by persistent enemy forces. Those familiar with 2001’s Behind Enemy Lines, starring Owen Wilson and Gene Hackman, will note the vaguely familiar plot, though it’s still worth bringing mittens to protect your nails from getting bitten to the quick. (Lisa Miller)