Film Clips: July 10, 2025

Superman

(In Theaters July 11)

This Superman reboot depicts 25-year-old Superman/Clark Kent (David Corenswet) learning journalism at the Daily Planet under editor-in-chief Perry White (Wendell Pierce) and seasoned journalist Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), with Kent making a friend of boyish photographer Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo). Frequently visiting his secret crystalline Fortress of Solitude in the Arctic, Superman receives recorded advice left by his biological parents, Jor-El and Lara Lor-Van (voices of Bradley Cooper and Angela Sarafyan).

The Fortress, tended by several comical robots, also serves as homebase to Superman’s dog Krypto. Writer-director James Gunn provides the red-cape-wearing canine with endearing antics, but Krypto’s obvious computer-generated form is a distraction. Jealous and vengeful, Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) is determined to defeat crime-fighting Superman. The Caped Crusader is also hunted by Kryptonian baddies and is disparaged by Metropolis authorities for being dangerously aggressive. David Zaslav is the third Warner Brothers CEO attempting to leverage the DC superheroes by capturing the attention of the elusive Gen Z. Clocking in at over two hours, the film’s fresh perspective on Superman’s efforts to connect with humanity, and save the world, include compelling action sequences that feature comedic one-liners. (Lisa Miller)

Skillhouse

(In Theaters Thurs July 10)

Revisiting the “Saw” concept, this slasher-horror focuses on punishing 10 of the most popular TikTok influencers. Each is kidnapped, only to regain consciousness in a body bag laid out at the Sway House (an actual Bel-Air mansion used by TikTok content-creators for a year). Seen on a monitor, 50 Cent (playing himself), informs the influencers that every two hours, the content-maker receiving the least “views,” will be next to die. Additionally, attempting to leave the house or to contact anyone for help, is punishable by death. The last influencer alive is the winner and will be allowed to live. TikTok stars Hannah Stocking and Bryce Hall appear as themselves, with actors Caitlin Carmichael and Leah Pipes and others, also appearing as influencers. Neal McDonough plays a stranger whose arrival signals that even stranger events will follow. Director-writer Josh Stolberg revels in making satiric comment about doing whatever it takes to become famous, as the perfect preparation for this challenge. (Lisa Miller)

Summer Stock

(Oriental Theatre, July 16)

Summer Stock (1950) was Judy Garland’s final film after 15 years at MGM—and she got to dance with Gene Kelly. It was a troubled production given her emotional and physical decline but continues to win the hearts of musical lovers. Authors Tom Johnson and Milwaukee’s David Fantle wrote the book on the subject, C'mon, Get Happy: The Making of Summer Stock. Summer Stock is rarely mentioned in histories of Hollywood musicals because it is not considered in the same league as other MGM productions such as “Meet Me in St. Louis, Easter Parade, An American in Paris, Singin' in the Rain,” Fantle says. “We wrote the book because while the plot of the film is admittedly trite, in its 108-minute running time it packs in some of the most memorable musical numbers of any Hollywood musical from that period.” Fantle and Johnson will deliver a talk-back after the 6:30 screening of a 35mm print of the film. (David Luhrssen)