Film Clips: July 11, 2019

Crawl (Rated R)

When a category five hurricane hits the Florida hometown of Haley (Kaya Scodelario), she refuses to leave without her missing father (Barry Pepper). Finding him seriously injured in the crawl space of his home, Haley is preparing to get him out when they realize that rising floodwaters have ushered in large, hungry alligators. Rescuers have evacuated, so their survival depends on Haley’s ability to ensure their escape. Sam Raimi’s Ghost House Pictures made this survive-or-die epic for $17 million. Paramount is handling the theatrical release, as it did for last year’s low-budget survival film, A Quiet Place, from which it made a pile of cash.

Stuber (Rated R)

Stuber pairs Vic (Dave Bautista), an aggressive cop, with Stu (Kumail Nanjiani), a mild-mannered Uber driver. The unlikely duo occurs because Vic’s Lasik surgery causes temporary blindness at a time when he also receives a tip on the whereabouts of a dangerous heroin dealer. Politically correct Stu prefers to ignore Vic’s weaponry, but that’s difficult, because nearly blind Vic requires Stu’s help to aim his guns. While Stu’s biggest concern is maintaining his five-star Uber rating, he grudgingly helps Vic and comes to respect the cop and his old-school methods.