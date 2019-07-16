Film Clips: July 18, 2019

The Art of Self-Defense (Rated R)

Wrapped in satire, this twisty drama explores themes of ultimate masculinity. After Casey (Jesse Eisenberg) is mugged and beaten, he takes karate classes at his neighborhood dojo. He is welcomed by owner-instructor Sensei (Alessandro Nivola) and mentored by star pupil Anna (Imogen Poots). To project stronger masculinity, Sensei advises Casey to listen to heavy metal music and to study German. However, as Casey’s involvement with Sensei grows, he begins to question his instructor’s philosophy. (Lisa Miller)

The Lion King (Rated PG)

Lion cub Simba flees Pride Rock after his evil Uncle Scar (voiced by Chiwetel Ejiofor) kills Simba’s father, lion king Mufasa (James Earl Jones). Buddying up with warthog Pumbaa (Seth Rogen) and meerkat Timon (Billy Eichner), Simba (Donald Glover) must grow up and formulate a plan to regain his father’s throne. While a live-action remake of the animated classic wasn’t possible, Disney’s photo-realistic reboot uses CGI to startling effect. The disconnect results from talking animals that lack facial expressions. But when the animals are injured or die, the harm inflicted seems real. While the CGI fascinates, director Jon Favreau’s decisions frequently diminish the story. (L.M.)