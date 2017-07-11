Film Clips: July 13, 2017

The dog was wary of the present dad brought home always a bad sign! Clare (Joey King) is the recipient of a curious Chinese “wishing pot" in the form of a music box. Whimsically at first, she makes wishes with horrific, if sometimes seemingly advantageous, results. Wish Upon is a horror movie scary for its insistent fatalism. It’s also an interesting high school film with the old cast of posh nasty girls and outcasts from the decaying side of townâ€”except nowadays the kids ride bikes to school, learn Chinese and torment each other digitally. Wish Upon also works as a contemporary fairy tale of obsession, shallow values and the multiverse.