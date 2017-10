Film Clips: July 13, 2017

The dog was wary of the present dad brought home always a bad sign! Clare (Joey King) is the recipient of a curious Chinese “wishing pot" in the form of a music box. Whimsically at first, she makes wishes with horrific, if sometimes seemingly advantageous, results. Wish Upon is a horror movie scary for its insistent fatalism. It’s also an interesting high school film with the old cast of posh nasty girls and outcasts from the decaying side of town—except nowadays the kids ride bikes to school, learn Chinese and torment each other digitally. Wish Upon also works as a contemporary fairy tale of obsession, shallow values and the multiverse.