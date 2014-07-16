Film Clips: July 16

Planes: Fire & Rescue PG

After Dusty Crophopper (voiced by Dane Cook) blows his gear box and can no longer race, he is farmed out to the Piston Peak Air Attack team. Comprised of over-the-hill planes and equipment, the gang includes no-nonsense leader Blade Ranger (Ed Harris), cheery air tanker Lil’ Dipper (Julie Bowen), helicopter Windlifter (Wes Studi) and vintage fire truck Mayday (Hal Holbrook). Dusty is reluctant to embrace his new calling, but when a fire at a motor lodge threatens a number of frightened cars, Dusty proves himself a hero. Lacking the wit and knowing jokes that made many recent family films fun for the whole clan, Planes: Fire & Rescue is a Cars spin-off using the same formula to anthropomorphize planes and other vehicles that may excite kids, but will feel awfully plain to the older set. (Lisa Miller)

The Purge: Anarchy R

The first Purge had a novel idea, cost $5 million to make and grossed a respectable $60 million. Universal Studios bet writer-director James DeMonaco could deliver once more when it signed him for round two. Here, a young couple on the way home to their children, is stranded when their car runs out of gas as the Purge commences. In a separate story, Leo takes to the streets hoping to exact his revenge on his son’s killer. In story number three, a mother and daughter flee their home after assailants destroy it. Coming together, these five people join forces in an attempt to survive the Purge in Los Angeles, during the 24-hour period when no criminal act is illegal. Maybe they’ll kill a few studio execs? Bet we’d line up for tickets to that one... (L.M.)