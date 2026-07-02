Film Clips: July 2, 2026

× Expand © Angel Studios William Franklyn-Miller - Young Washington (2026) William Franklyn-Miller in 'Young Washington' (2026)

Young Washington

(In Theaters July 3)

Young George Washington’s ambition to rise within the Royal military met with numerous obstacles. He had none of the prerequisites: no land, no wealth, nor pedigree. This latest film from faith-based Angel Studios, this one relies heavily on its immaculate production design to bolster director/co-writer Jon Erwin’s effort to better understand the making of our first president.

We meet Washington as a lad (Will Joseph). After losing his father at just age 11, George’s elder half-brother Lawerence (John Foss), steps in to provide the lad with an education. In his early 20s, Washington (William Franklyn-Miller) meets Virginia’s governor (Ben Kingsley), who owns land located in the Ohio territory. Washington persuades the governor that he is the man to survey and map the governor’s holdings.

However, Washington soon discovers that ownership of the Ohio territory is also claimed by both the French and the Indians, which prompts Washington to inadvertently trigger the French and Indian War of 1754. Staying focused on this period, the film documents Washington’s many missteps as he seeks to learn the art of warfare and to gain acceptance from both the British command and elite colonial society.

The film’s PG-13 rating presents few challenges when enacting its excellently staged battle scenes, while the script is enhanced by casting Kelsey Grammer, Andy Serkis and Mary Louise Parker in supporting roles. (Lisa Miller)