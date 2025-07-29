Film Clips: July 29, 2025

× Expand Image © Pennebaker Hegedus Films Don't Look Back (1967) Bob Dylan in 'Don't Look Back' (1967)

Don’t Look Back

(Oriental Theatre, July 31)

D.A. Pennebaker’s Don’t Look Back (1967) set a high bar seldom met for concert tour documentaries. Shooting grainy black-and-white footage from handheld 16mm cameras in natural light (and darkness), this feature follows Bob Dylan on his first UK tour (1965), playing solo but wearing a black leather jacket—incongruous attire in the minds of folk purists who dressed as if in Appalachia.

Dylan’s reception isn’t quite A Hard Day’s Night crazy, but there were crowds to hold back, inane press conferences to survive, popping flash bulbs, trains to catch and dewy adolescent girls craning their necks outside hotel rooms for a glimpse of the star. Pennebaker catches the clowning, the exhilaration as well as the fatigue accompanying a long tour. Dylan didn’t mind talking to fans and manager Albert Grossman loved to drive a bargain. Intimate scenes include Joan Baez singing in their hotel room as Dylan typed a new masterpiece. And yes, there is concert and backstage footage.

The opening scene was a prototype for music videos. With “Subterranean Homesick Blues” as the soundtrack, Dylan casually rifled through and tossed aside title cards with key words from the song. Allen Ginsberg is seen loitering in the background.

6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 31, Oriental Theatre, followed by a Q&A with WMSE’s Sonia. (David Luhrssen)