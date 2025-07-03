Film Clips: July 3, 2025

× Expand Photo by Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures - © Universal Studios Scarlett Johanssen and Johnathan Bailey - Jurassic World: Rebirth Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey in Jurassic World: Rebirth (2025)

Art Detectives

(Streaming on Acorn TV)

Debuting this June, the six-episode crime series is a contemporary tweak on the conventions of British murder mysteries. The “Art Detectives” are London’s two-person Heritage Crime Unit, whose bailiwick everything from paintings to Viking treasure, rock memorabilia to rare wine, each case triggered by a death of suspicious origin. The cast brings together GenX in nerdy Detective Inspector Mick Palmer (Stephen Moyer) and the Millennials in quick study Detective Constable Shazia Malek (Nina Singh). The pace is fast and the dialogue clever. (David Luhrssen)

Jurassic World: Rebirth

(In Theaters July 2)

Five years after Jurassic World Dominion, dinosaurs in the present day thrive on a large equatorial island where conditions are ideal. Several of the island’s predatory species hold the key to curing heart disease, which prompts pharmaceutical executive Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend) to mount a DNA-collecting mission. For $20 million dollars, Krebs hires mercenary Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), outfitting her team—including fellow merc talent, Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali)—with an equally pricey array of whiz bang gadgetry and weapons.

Jonathan Bailey appears as the requisite paleontologist whose wide-eyed fascination signals danger ahead. While exploring the island’s surrounding waters, the team rescues a family in distress. Next, the dumbo paleontologist’s even dumber actions alert the island’s most fearsome killers to the group’s presence. Director Gareth Edwards mines David Koepp’s screenplay for an endless string of “Fear-Factor” moments. Bring on the hybrid dinos!!! Viewers may confirm the ensuing panic thanks to 20-plus-minutes of trailers and clips posted online. These alone merit a buttery bag of popcorn. (Lisa Miller)