Film Clips: July 9, 2026

× Expand © Warner Bros. Pictures Evil Dead Burn (2026) Luciane Buchanan in Evil Dead Burn (2026)

Evil Dead Burn

(In Theaters July 10)

It was 1983 when Sam Rami released the original Evil Dead. Forty-three years later, Raimi isn’t directing this sixth installment, but he handpicked French director Sébastien Vaniček of the 2023 horror, Infested.

Stating he would require unconditional creative control, Vaniček presented his storyline with 15 storyboards. He revealed that he would put a French twist on the film by casting some French actors and that he would direct only if he also penned the script with his co-writer Florent Bernard. Raimi agreed and so this horror was born.

In the film, following her husband’s death, a woman seeks comfort by hosting a family reunion at her isolated home and inviting her in-laws. Tragically, one guest is transformed into an undead creature capable of making more like themselves. The creatures move quickly and are frightening to behold.

The cinematography leans into muted blues, greys and blacks that are rained down upon by copious quantities of dark blood. Comedy prevalent in previous installments is abandoned in favor of adding a new “Book of the Dead” and by the virtually unrelenting carnage occurring over two R-rated hours.

(Lisa Miller)

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The Year Before the War

(IndiePix DVD/VOD/Digital)

In Latvia on New Year’s Day, 1913, an elderly madman jumps into a hole in the frozen river, declaring, “I want to know the secret of death.” No one tries to save him, he sinks without a trace, and soon enough, the world will know the secret of death.

It’s a tone-setting preface to Latvian director Davis Simanis’ 2021 film. The War refers to World War I, an apocalypse that destroyed much of Europe’s old society. The Year Before shows life before the conflagration as a cruel place for an everyman like the hotel doorman Hans. He lives in leaky squalor, dreams of distant climes, and is caught up in a mad farrago that carries him crisscross around Europe. He encounters people who look suspiciously like Hitler, Lenin and Kafka, and philosophies of violence, decadence, spiritualism and a plethora of contentious concepts. The existing system is rotten and the people who want to change it are crazy.

The Year Before the War is a cinematically brilliant and philosophically intriguing exercise in surrealism and absurdity with nods to Alfred Jarre, Ingmar Bergman, Federico Fellini, Thomas Mann and many other sources.

(David Luhrssen)