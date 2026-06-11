Film Clips: June 11, 2026

× Expand © Universal Pictures Disclosure Day (2026) Colman Domingo, Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, and Tommy Martinez in Disclosure Day (2026)

Disclosure Day

(In Theaters June 12)

A growing number of government officials believe we are being observed or visited by extra-terrestrials. President Obama and various congressional representatives are among them. Recently, Lara Trump stated that President Trump said his “disclosure” speech is prepared. Steven Spielberg feels certain that government elites have hidden the truth about off-world visitors for at least a decade. With this in mind, he wrote the story for Disclosure Day, and directed the film.

Emily Blunt appears as Kansas City meteorologist Margaret Fairchild. While on-air, she mysteriously begins to speak in an otherworldly tongue. Suddenly endowed with special abilities, that include psychic sight, Fairchild sets out to protect Daniel Kellner (Josh O’Connor), a young cybersecurity expert who is also a UFO whistleblower. As the pair are drawn together, suppressed memories surface indicating they know more than they thought they did. Meanwhile, shady officials try to capture or kill the pair, yielding tense chase sequences. Colin Firth and Colman Domingo appear in key supporting roles, adding gravitas to the plot. Spielberg weaves stunning scenery with jaw-dropping special effects to deliver a thrilling 145 minutes. (Lisa Miller)

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A Yard of Jackals

(IndiePix Blu-ray)

During Gen. Pinochet’s dictatorship, Chile was a land that lent itself to nightmares. Raul, the protagonist of A Yard of Jackals (2024), is living in that bad dreamscape, plagued by paranoia grounded in fears that are all too real. He has reason to suspect that something’s not right with the new neighbors when he hears screams through the wall. He calls the police to complain, and as he peers anxiously through parted curtains, he sees the cops deferring to the man next door. Are the new neighbors in the secret police? And are they torturing political prisoners?

Despite those screams, Chilian director Diego Figuerora’s film is unsettlingly quiet. Every sound in Raul’s emotionally lonely existence registers acutely—as do the recurring faces that seem to trail him. Nestor Cantillana plays the role close to the skin with angst giving rise to courage. (David Luhrssen)