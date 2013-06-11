Film Clips: June 11

Man of Steel PG-13

This Superman is an origin story that casts Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel. We meet Superman as a youngster when his adopted Earth father, Jonathan Kent (Kevin Costner), advises Clark to keep his superpowers to himself. As time goes on, Clark is forced to use his Superman persona to battle an alien force led by General Zod (Michael Shannon). While working as a reporter Clark falls for coworker Lois Lane (Amy Adams). Russell Crowe appears as Superman's biological father, crossing both space and time to advise Clark that it's his duty to protect Earth. With its screenplay penned by Christopher Nolan and David S. Goyer, this version emphasizes Superman's angst from the perspective of an outsider feared for his inherent powers. Rendered in 3D, Warner Brothers hopes the two-and-a-half-hour film will give the stalled franchise a super-reboot. (Lisa Miller)

This is the End R

Adapted from Jason Stone’s short film Jay and Seth vs. The Apocalypse , This is the End imagines the end of days unfolding during a party given by James Franco. In attendance are those listed in the credits, but before long, the only ones left are Franco, Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel, Danny McBride, Craig Robinson and Michael Cera. Everyone skewers himself or herself, and the sense of entitlement that accompanies a movie star's access to whatever he wants whenever he wants it. Though the end of the world is played straight, the film's comic elements include the actors' self-doubt, guilt and a sex-crazed Cera running wild. Raunchy humor makes one last stand in the form of seeming truths these stars would likely sue the tabloids for printing. (L.M.)