Film Clips: June 12, 2024

Coup de Chance

(MPI Blu-ray)

Coup de Chance (Stroke of Luck) had a short theatrical run before its home movie release. Despite problems arising from accusations against him, Woody Allen reemerged from a period of mediocrity with one of his best films in years. Coup de Chance is set and filmed in Paris, a city that inspired one of his late career triumphs, Midnight in Paris (2011). This time, it’s actually a French film, shot entirely in that language (with English subtitles) spoken by a French and Québécois cast. Even Allen’s customary white on black credits are in French (“Avec la participation …”). Ostensibly a drama of infidelity that leads to murder, Coup de Chance is really a metaphysical tale about irony and chance. Coup de Chance builds suspense as lies lead to more lies and one murder leads to the careful planning of another. (David Luhrssen)

Firebrand

(In Theaters Fri June 14)

Adapted from the 2013 novel, The Queen’s Gambit, by Elizabeth Freemantle, the tale of Catherine Parr, King Henry VIII’s sixth and final wife, is lightly fictionalized. It sometimes strays into the realm of a period romance but is keen to assert that Parr was her own woman. Remarkable for her ability to navigate a vicious court while carving out her own identity, Parr is portrayed by Alicia Vikander. Parr was the first woman to publish an English-language book and wrote two more. They were religious tomes consisting of prayers and meditations to preserve the monarchy and its military campaigns. Unable to give Henry a son, and assailed by powerful enemies, Parr teeters on a knife’s edge as she struggles to retain Henry’s favor (Jude Law, disappearing into a fat suit and beard). The film nails the period’s fashions, customs, attitudes and activities, while shining a light on Parr’s subtle exerted influence over the king and future Queen Elizabeth. (Lisa Miller)

Inside Out 2

(In Theaters Friday June 14)

It appears Disney made a good $200 million bet on this animated sequel to Inside Out. When the trailer launched, it became the most-watched animated trailer in Disney’s history. The film returns to the mind of 13-year-old Riley Andersen (voice of Kensington Tallman), where a host of emotions labor and scheme to control her. Amy Poehler reprises the voice of Joy, the director of Riley’s mixed by mostly orderly, emotions. Having created a good working relationship with Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale) and Disgust (Liza Lapira), these stock emotions are ordered to incorporate new emotions; Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment. Voiced by Maya Hawke, Anxiety is intent upon running the show, tricking Joy and her overly trusting crew, in order to lock them out of Riley's emotional control center. As Joy and the others look to remedy this betrayal, Riley’s mom and dad (Diane Lane and Kyle MacLachlan), are baffled by their daughter’s newly erratic behavior. Kelsey Mann directs a colorfully imaginative tale that is both provocative and entertaining. (Lisa Miller)