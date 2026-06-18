Film Clips: June 18, 2026

× Expand © Disney/Pixar Woody and Buzz in Toy Story 5 (2026) Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Greta Lee in Toy Story 5 (2026)

Suspended Time

(Music Box DVD)

Director Olivier Assayas’ Suspended Time is a superb cinematic reflection on the 2020 Covid lockdown. Profundity is nudged by humor. In the spring of that year film critic Paul, his documentary filmmaker girlfriend Morgane, his rock critic brother Etienne and his new girlfriend Carole retreat to the old family home in a remote French village.

Paul’s periodic voiceovers are a Proustian remembrance of things past. The home looks the same as in childhood, the tree in the yard has grown, and although the surrounding countryside has been subdivided, the neighboring houses appear unchanged even if the old neighbors have died or moved on. Paul is almost a francophone Woody Allen, neurotic to the point of bleaching doorknobs for fear of Covid contact. Etienne scoffs and criticizes Paul and Morgane for their incessant Amazon purchases, citing poor conditions in their warehouses, adding, “Society has conditioned you to be a spoiled brat” demanding instant gratification.

The old family home is a beautiful place for confinement, and their upper middle-class income and cultivated tastes ensure a steady round of good food and wine. Paul wonders about the confinement of those less fortunate. Suspended Time is a close study of human nature—and the lovely natural landscape of this foursome’s refuge. (David Luhrssen)

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Toy Story 5

(In Theaters June 19)

The fifth “Toy Story” film is the first directed by series creator Andrew Stanton. It’s been 31 years since the original, and the length of time provides the film’s current day conflict, a competition between real-life toys and computer screens.

Eight-year-old Bonnie (voice of Scarlett Spears) hasn’t exchanged her physical toys for a tablet screen, and therefore, she has no real-life friends. She mainly plays with her favorite doll, cowgirl Jessie (voice of Joan Cusack), until Bonnie’s parents give her Lilypad (voiced by Greta Lee). Seeing Bonnie being overtaken by the new tablet, Jessie hopes to arrange a meeting between Bonnie and nine-year-old Blaze (Mykal-Michelle Harris), a girl who prefers real toys. Jessie recruits help from three outdated tech devices; There’s Smarty Pants the potty trainer (Conan O’Brien), Snappy the kiddie camera (Shelby Rabara) and Atlas the GPS hippo (Craig Robinson).

She pulls a worse for wear Woody the Cowboy (Tom Hanks) out of retirement, while old standby Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) tries to be useful, only to be whisked away instead, with an army of abandoned Lightyears. As always, all toys hide their true abilities from unaware humans who believe them to be unthinking, inanimate objects. The toys’ wild adventures include comedic, exciting and poignant moments. It’s gratifying to see that this beloved franchise continues to find more “Toy Stories” to tell. (Lisa Miller)