Film Clips: June 25, 2026

× Expand © Warner Bros. Pictures Milly Alcock in Supergirl (2026) Milly Alcock in Supergirl (2026)

Supergirl

(In Theaters June 26)

This superhero movie is darker, grittier and more emotional than most films in the genre. It reflects on the origin story of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock), who was separated from her family as a child and raised in isolation. Her cousin, Superman/Clark Kent (David Corenswet), enjoys life on Earth. He encourages Supergirl to do likewise but she prefers to party and chooses to do so off world. On her 23rd birthday, Supergirl is approached by Ruthye (Eve Ridley), a teen needing help to defend her family from ruthless pirates. When the would-be do-gooder becomes the pirates’ latest target, she reluctantly joins forces with Lobo (Jason Momoa), a bounty hunter who looks like Gene Simmons from KISS. Momoa winsomely steps into this larger-than-life character. Together with Alcock, he brings a fresh perspective that distracts from the film’s weak plot and flat villains. While some sing his praises, director Craig Gillespie favored a slow start that leaves others frustrated. (Lisa Miller)