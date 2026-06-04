Film Clips: June 4, 2026

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Masters of the Universe

(In Theaters June 5)

Drawn from a line of 1980s Mattel action figures and comic books, “Masters of the Universe” evolved into an animated TV series, then seeming to go a step too far, into a failed live-action movie.

Directed by Travis Knight, this latest film attempt banks on nostalgia and humor to reinvigorate the franchise. The premise mixes a Sword-and-Sandals saga with techo-sci-fi drama. The hero, Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine), is sent to Earth as a lad, from his home planet, Eternia, because it’s overrun by invaders. Now grown up and working as a corporate drone, the prince learns that the “Sword of Power” is here on Earth. He needs the sword to defeat Eternia’s evil overlord Skeletor (Jared Leto; his face and voice disguised). Adam’s childhood allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), come to his aid, with Eternia’s Sorceress (Morena Baccarin) supporting the Prince using her magical powers.

Franchise fans have every right to wish for better special effects and funnier irreverent humor, but the cast is game and affable. Also starring are Alison Brie, James Purefoy and Kristen Wiig, who appear to enjoy modeling what are certain to be this year’s most popular Halloween costumes and Christmas action toys. (Lisa Miller)

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Marlowe

(Arrow Video Blu-ray)

It’s 1969. Private investigator Philip Marlowe pulls up in his convertible to a hippie hangout, the peace-sign bedecked “Infinite Pad.” He’s obviously out of place and time, which bothers him not at all. Marlowe (James Garner) is looking for a runaway. “These kids, they freak out and disappear,” an old timer says. But this routine, cheap money case soon turns into a string of murders.

Robert Altman explored a similar comic premise in 1973 with The Long Goodbye: a noir detective adrift in the counterculture. Altman’s film is the stronger of the two, but director Paul Bogart’s Marlowe still has its attractions, including Bruce Lee’s U.S. screen debut—highlighted by a scene in which he punches a hole through Marlowe’s office wall—and Carol O’Connor, a year before All in the Family, as a gruff homicide detective. It’s an enjoyable period piece, right down to the cop-show score. The new 4K UHD release also features an appreciation by film historian Howard S. Berger. (David Luhrssen)