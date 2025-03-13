Film Clips: March 13, 2025

× Expand Photo © Universal Pictures, Focus Features Black Bag (2025)

Black Bag

(In Theaters March 14)

The trust between a romantically entangled pair—married couple and spies, Kathryn and George (Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender)—is tested by their patriotism. They are made for one another, equally well-trained and understanding the limits of what spies can and cannot share.

Kathryn and George are elite British intelligence agents when a nuclear device goes missing. The head of their unit (Pierce Brosnan), assigns George to identify the culprit. The short list of those possessing the necessary level of security clearance includes the boss himself and other spies played by Marisa Abela, Tom Burke, Naomie Harris, Regé-Jean Page and Gustaf Skarsgard. Most are guests at a last-minute dinner party hosted by Kathryn and George. Since they are all trained liars, clever dialog and interpersonal dynamics keep viewers guessing. Director Steven Soderbergh (also serving as both DP and editor), works from a script by David Koepp. Aided by expertly calibrated performances and Soderbergh’s sleek direction, the film offers ample rewards. (Lisa Miller)

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie

(In Theaters March 14)

Director Peter Browngardt has tremendous affection for the Looney Tunes characters. Of these, Bugs Bunny, Road Runner and Wiley Coyote are arguably the most famous, but Browngardt features Porky Pig and Daffy Duck (both voiced by Eric Bauza), largely because they are not sworn enemies. This original story, penned by Kevin Costello, was modified with the director’s input and that of nine storyboarding artist/writers.

After a brief introduction to our heroes, we learn that a hole has opened up in their roof and is ruining their home. Seeking money for repairs, the duo works at a local chewing gum factory. Porky’s love interest, Petunia Pig (Candi Milo), is a chemist at the factory when she discovers that the lead scientist (Fred Tatasciore) is possessed by an alien (Peter MacNicol) and has reformulated the company's gum to include a mind-controlling substance.

Loaded with zany gags and humor, Browgardt and his animators studied over a thousand Looney Tunes cartoons in order to replicate their tone while modernizing the jokes. Looney Tunes’ fans benefit from the familiarity of each characters’ speech patterns, facial expressions and movements. Though viewers and critics love the result, Warner Bros. has yet to express interest in making other Looney Tunes feature films. (Lisa Miller)

Don’t Torture a Duckling

(Arrow Video Blu-ray)

The setting looks ready for a Rick Steves tour—a stoney medieval village in a rolling, verdant Italian countryside. But already in the opening scene, hands are digging into the earth and finding bones, the skeleton of an infant.

Italian giallo director Lucio Fulci’s 1972 film has its share of gratuitous nudity in a bid for the American drive-in market. And yet, amidst the sordidness come brilliant visual compositions and scenes of suspense. When a boy is murdered, suspicion falls too soon on the village idiot, but the doubts of a news reporter and the police commissioner are borne out when the killings continue. Is it the raven-haired woman, deemed a witch by the villagers? Or the sweaty-palmed Roman Catholic priest? Or …? (David Luhrssen)

Novocaine

(In Theaters March 14)

Afflicted with CIP (Congenital Insensitivity to Pain), Nate (Jack Quaid) is a bank executive whose routines and methodical practices have kept him healthy thus far. His safe social life consists of playing video games with Roscoe (Jacob Batalon), his online, only friend. Then Nate’s coworker Sherry (Amber Midthunder) invites Nate on a date and he is instantly smitten. Their romance has only just begun when a bank robber (Ray Nicholson) and his henchmen, kidnap Sherry. In hopes of rescuing her, Nate abandons self-protection mode.

The result is an extremely gruesome, yet surprisingly funny actioner that sees Nate horribly injured while using his affliction to defeat thugs as he searches for Sherry. The film has been well-received, though it’s heartbreaking to see affable Nate get seriously hurt ... except that directors Robert Olsen and Dan Berk know all the angles to smack our funny bone. (Lisa Miller)